Achieve a Higher IELTS Score in Nigeria with a Personalised Training Program
Abuja, Nigeria, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bivent Education Services, a leading IELTS training and study centre in Nigeria, is proud to announce the launch of its personalised training program for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). The program is designed to help IELTS test takers in Nigeria achieve over 8.0 band scores at a sitting by providing individualised training that caters to their specific needs.
The IELTS is an internationally recognised English language proficiency exam required for admission into many colleges as well as for immigration purposes. Also, several foreign companies use the test to assess prospective job seekers' language abilities. A good IELTS score opens opportunities for anyone wishing to study, work, or live overseas.
The recently launched personalised training program is based on a thorough assessment of each individual's language skills and specific areas of weakness. The experienced IELTS tutors at Bivent work with each student to create a customized training plan that addresses their specific needs and helps them achieve their goals.
"Our personalized training program is designed to help students achieve their highest possible IELTS score," a spokesperson for the study centre said. "We believe every student is unique and has specific strengths and weaknesses. That's why we tailor our training programs to meet the individual needs of each student."
Bivent's personalised training program includes:
A comprehensive language assessment
Customized training plans based on individual needs
One-on-one coaching with experienced trainers
Practice tests and exercises
Personalised feedback and progress reports
"At Bivent, we are committed to helping our students achieve their goals and reach their full potential," he added. "We believe that our personalised training program is the best way to help IELTS test takers achieve higher scores and open up new opportunities."
Interested parties can visit the company's website for additional information about their personalised IELTS training program.
Chinasa Ferderick
https://bivent.org
