Ray Buffer Performs Country Music in World Premiere Jukebox Musical, Heavenly Country in Studio City, CA
Bass-Baritone Ray Buffer will sing songs by Ray Stevens, Jerry Reed and George Strait in this original show about love and vices.
Studio City, CA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Two Roads Theatre will present Heavenly Country, the world premiere engagement of a jukebox musical written by Joel Russell. Directed by L. Flint Esquerra, music directed by Paul Cady, and produced by Russell Media, the production will run March 24- April 22, 2023. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Two Roads Theatre, 4348 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA 91604.
Joel Russell is the playwright. This is his first produced play. He received a degree in theatre from Brigham Young University and a Master's Degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. A business journalist, he previously served as managing editor of Los Angeles Business Journal and as editor of San Fernando Valley Business Journal.
Ray Buffer will play Boss Ross, the owner of a moving company and the employer of Nemo, a young man who falls in love with a client but also battles alcohol addiction. Buffer has a comic role including many of the show-stopping, scene-stealing numbers and is an experienced musical theatre performer. He is also a film and television actor, having appeared in numerous movies, series, and commercials.
Born in West Palm Beach, FL, Buffer immigrated to California from Florida in 1999. He is a sought-after concert and church soloist and performs regularly in jazz vocal quartets throughout Southern California. His film and TV credits span roughly 30 years, and can be found on IMDb at www.imdb.com/name/nm1338528/
L. Flint Esquerra directs. For many years, Flint was Artistic Director of the MET Theatre, where he directed the world premiere musicals The Brain That Wouldn't Die and Psych: A Love Story, as well as the musical tick, tick...BOOM1 for DOMA Theatre. More recently, he has directed for Theatre 40, Group Rep, Sierra Madre Playhouse, and Neo Ensemble.
The cast of Heavenly Country includes (in alphabetical order) Ray Buffer, Felicia Taylor E., Jennifer Anne Grimes, Ashton Jordaa'n Ruiz, Michael Reese Shald and Isabella Urdaneta.
Stage manager: Bobby Benjamin. Set design: JC Gafford. Lighting design: Douglas Gabrielle.
Come to Heavenly Country for the toe-tapping, hand-clapping, foot-stomping music. Stay for the heartwarming love story. If you're a fan of Country music, or just like good clean musical entertainment, you'll want to visit Heavenly Country for a while.
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/heavenly-country-tickets-440764718137
Joel Russell is the playwright. This is his first produced play. He received a degree in theatre from Brigham Young University and a Master's Degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. A business journalist, he previously served as managing editor of Los Angeles Business Journal and as editor of San Fernando Valley Business Journal.
Ray Buffer will play Boss Ross, the owner of a moving company and the employer of Nemo, a young man who falls in love with a client but also battles alcohol addiction. Buffer has a comic role including many of the show-stopping, scene-stealing numbers and is an experienced musical theatre performer. He is also a film and television actor, having appeared in numerous movies, series, and commercials.
Born in West Palm Beach, FL, Buffer immigrated to California from Florida in 1999. He is a sought-after concert and church soloist and performs regularly in jazz vocal quartets throughout Southern California. His film and TV credits span roughly 30 years, and can be found on IMDb at www.imdb.com/name/nm1338528/
L. Flint Esquerra directs. For many years, Flint was Artistic Director of the MET Theatre, where he directed the world premiere musicals The Brain That Wouldn't Die and Psych: A Love Story, as well as the musical tick, tick...BOOM1 for DOMA Theatre. More recently, he has directed for Theatre 40, Group Rep, Sierra Madre Playhouse, and Neo Ensemble.
The cast of Heavenly Country includes (in alphabetical order) Ray Buffer, Felicia Taylor E., Jennifer Anne Grimes, Ashton Jordaa'n Ruiz, Michael Reese Shald and Isabella Urdaneta.
Stage manager: Bobby Benjamin. Set design: JC Gafford. Lighting design: Douglas Gabrielle.
Come to Heavenly Country for the toe-tapping, hand-clapping, foot-stomping music. Stay for the heartwarming love story. If you're a fan of Country music, or just like good clean musical entertainment, you'll want to visit Heavenly Country for a while.
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/heavenly-country-tickets-440764718137
Contact
Ray Buffer Productions LLCContact
Ray Buffer
714-396-6110
raybuffer.com
Ray Buffer
714-396-6110
raybuffer.com
Categories