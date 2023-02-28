"Criminal Record Gone," New Book to be Released in 2023
"Criminal Record Gone A New Book To Be Released," and a document preparation service to help you seal/expunge your Criminal record.
Coconut Creek, FL, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A New Book will to be released in the middle of 2023, "Criminal Record Gone," Life After A Criminal Conviction, By Best selling author David Merkatz, His first book released in 2015 was "Wrongly Charged A Look At The Legal System," became a #1 Best Seller on Amazon within weeks after the release. The new book is to teach people how to get their Criminal Record Sealed, or Expunged. People who have a Criminal Record, even for a minor offense can find it hard or impossible to get the job they truly desire. He has also started a document preparation service and you will be able to get all the forms from his new website. While they are not Attorney's. they have partnered with firms at a reduced cost to help anyone who needs help filing the paperwork if they find a problem doing it on their own. His office phone for any questions is (930) Law-Help. He was featured on many radio stations across the Country during the release of his first book. His desire with the release of the new book and website is to help others get their life back in order.
David Merkatz
David Merkatz
(930) 529-4357
www.criminalrecordgone.com
