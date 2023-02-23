Henderson Franklin Awarded Large Business of the Year Award
Fort Myers, FL, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is proud to announce that it was honored with the Large Business of the Year Award at the 2022 Industry Appreciation Awards by the Horizon Foundation, Horizon Council and Lee County Economic Development Office. This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of Henderson Franklin’s team of legal professionals who continuously work together to create and deliver a culture of excellence. Douglas Szabo, Managing Stockholder, expressed his feelings of immense honor in a statement:
“We are honored to be recognized by the 2022 Industry Appreciation Awards as the Large Business of the Year. Henderson Franklin is proud to represent the ideals of loyalty, commitment and dedication in our work for the betterment of Lee County and the greater Southwest Florida region. I would like to thank all 150+ of our employees who work diligently every day to helping promote the ideals and principals we follow in providing services to our clients and the community.”
Since its establishment in 1924, Henderson Franklin has been at the forefront of the legal field in Fort Myers as one of the oldest law firms in the city. Founded by Robert A. Henderson and James A. Franklin, Sr., the firm quickly developed a reputation for service and distinction in the local business community. As it nears its 100th anniversary in 2024, Henderson Franklin looks forward to continuing to offer traditional services and innovative solutions embodied in its motto, "Where Tradition Meets the Future."
With a diverse client base ranging from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Henderson Franklin works closely with clients to understand their strengths and challenges and provide creative legal solutions at every stage of representation. As a strategic partner who understands our clients’ ultimate objectives, Henderson Franklin attorneys look for opportunities to reduce risk and increase profitability, ensuring a business is not only surviving, but flourishing.
Henderson Franklin assists clients in a variety of areas ranging from business and tax planning, divorce and family law, business and civil litigation, intellectual property, workers’ compensation to employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, to name a few. With a team of highly experienced attorneys and staff, the firm provides personalized and dedicated service to each of its clients, ensuring they receive the guidance and support necessary to achieve their goals. Henderson Franklin has offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
