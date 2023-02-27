Savion Industries to Develop New Distribution Network in North America for Their Line of Medical Equipment
Savion Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Moises J.Martinez as its liaison and Director of North American Development, in order to create a brand new Distributor Network in the United States of America and Canada.
Scottsdale, AZ, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Savion Industries is a family-owned consortium specialized in the production of medical equipment founded in 1967 in Israel exporting to over 30 countries and with a long history in the Middle East, Europe and the US. Savion’s products comply with strict international standards such as CE, FDA, ISO 9001:2008, and ISO 13485:2003.
With a line of products and brands that have already established name and presence in the Medical Industry, such as:
Medi-Cruiser™ - line of motorized self-propelled emergency, transportation and trauma stretchers.
Galileo™ - Savion’s latest addition to its family of electrically operated hospital beds.
And a wide array of additional hospital beds and products, Savion is keen to return to North America and begin its earnest growth focusing on quality, customer service and the best experience for patients in hospitals and clinics across the territory.
“Moises is the right leader for Savion,” said Ran Zimbalista, Savion Industries’ Chairman of the Board. “Moises’ extensive business development skills should help Savion develop channel partnerships, strategic alliances and expand our presence in North America. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus Savion in its return to the North American Market.”
“I am very excited to be joining the Savion team,” said Moises J. Martinez. “I believe Savion has a great product line, talented management team and an incredible engineering team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the ever growing health care environment. I believe Savion is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely line of equipment and services to help Health Care Providers give the best experience to their patients and maximize their budgets and resources.”
Moises J. Martinez
+1 480-381-4366
https://savion.co.il/index.html#!home
