Michael and Ann Winger Join RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Michael and Ann Winger Join RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Sarasota, Florida, Office.
Sarasota, FL, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael and Ann Winger have joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the downtown Sarasota, Florida, office. Both have two decades of local real estate experience, specializing in luxury and waterfront homes, second homes, and investment properties.
Michael, a Broker-Associate, is a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource designee (SFR) and e-PRO. His performance and customer service have earned him the RE/MAX Hall of Fame award and the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for nine of the past 10 years. He has a background as a mortgage broker and salesman, including technological sales for IBM, Arrow Electronics and Seiko Epson. He also owned a computer hardware and software business in Burlington, Vermont. A native of the Albany, New York, area, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Union College in Schenectady.
Ann holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and Transnational Referral Certification (TRC). She is also a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame for outstanding performance. A home staging specialist, Ann has a background in office administration and sales. A native of Dublin, Ireland, she attended Dominican College in Dublin and Katherine Gibbs Business College in Boston.
The Wingers have been with the RE/MAX brand since their first day in real estate. They support All Faiths Food Bank, the Children’s Miracle Network, Suncoast Community Blood Bank and Florida English Bulldog Rescue.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Michael can be reached at Mike@RingTheWingers.com and Ann can be reached at Ann@RingTheWingers.com, or by phone at (941) 927-0949.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Categories