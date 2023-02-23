MWC Barcelona 2023: a1qa’s Experts Are Joining the Exhibitors
a1qa’s team is on their way to the major connectivity event to talk QA for top-tier technologies.
Lakewood, CO, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A vibrant mobile congress, MWC Barcelona 2023, is back, and a1qa’s experts will join the exhibitors during 27 February – 2 March to highlight the QA value for innovations and discover the latest trends in fintech, immersive technologies, and groundbreaking ecosystems.
MWC is an industry-leading event that gathers global manufacturers, operators, and vendors, showcasing their novel IT solutions related to AI, 5G, and green tech. As enterprises strive to develop them faster, velocity comes to the forefront, assisting in staying ahead of the curve and determining their success.
A holistic QA approach with test automation at the core helps companies speed up delivery time, receive sustainable revenue, and maintain a good brand image while releasing a sound IT solution.
Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department, shared his opinion:
“Global telecom leaders strive to ensure high speed, low latency, and steady operation of their IT solutions— all to satisfy end users’ needs and succeed in a competitive market. Here QA comes into play to help roll out the software of utmost quality while reducing end-user churn and mitigating business risks.
“We’ll be glad to discuss your QA-related concerns at MWC 2023 at our booth 1C20. Come and join us!”
A team of seasoned a1qa professionals will be glad to discuss the challenges that organizations encounter when developing software products and the ways to refine their quality.
Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales, Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department, Anna Malashenka, Senior QA consultant, Valena Volkava, Business events lead, and Nataliya Nesterovich, Sales executive, will wait for the attendees at booth 1С20.
About a1qa
a1qa has been operating for 20+ years and supporting global clients across a variety of industries: telecom, IT and software development, healthcare, BFSI, and eCommerce. Providing a wide range of QA services, a1qa’s 1,100+ experts assist customers in attaining operational and business values, such as delivering quality at speed, decreasing costs, and staying ahead of the curve. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 089 0499
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
MWC is an industry-leading event that gathers global manufacturers, operators, and vendors, showcasing their novel IT solutions related to AI, 5G, and green tech. As enterprises strive to develop them faster, velocity comes to the forefront, assisting in staying ahead of the curve and determining their success.
A holistic QA approach with test automation at the core helps companies speed up delivery time, receive sustainable revenue, and maintain a good brand image while releasing a sound IT solution.
Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department, shared his opinion:
“Global telecom leaders strive to ensure high speed, low latency, and steady operation of their IT solutions— all to satisfy end users’ needs and succeed in a competitive market. Here QA comes into play to help roll out the software of utmost quality while reducing end-user churn and mitigating business risks.
“We’ll be glad to discuss your QA-related concerns at MWC 2023 at our booth 1C20. Come and join us!”
A team of seasoned a1qa professionals will be glad to discuss the challenges that organizations encounter when developing software products and the ways to refine their quality.
Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales, Vitaly Prus, Head of testing department, Anna Malashenka, Senior QA consultant, Valena Volkava, Business events lead, and Nataliya Nesterovich, Sales executive, will wait for the attendees at booth 1С20.
About a1qa
a1qa has been operating for 20+ years and supporting global clients across a variety of industries: telecom, IT and software development, healthcare, BFSI, and eCommerce. Providing a wide range of QA services, a1qa’s 1,100+ experts assist customers in attaining operational and business values, such as delivering quality at speed, decreasing costs, and staying ahead of the curve. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 089 0499
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories