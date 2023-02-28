Mystery on Main Street Adds Gary Smock as Advisor
Gary Smock, Retail Executive with Over Forty Years of Experience, Joins Mystery on Main Street as Advisor, Retailer Strategy
Orlando, FL, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mystery on Main Street (MoMS), a unique interactive, data rich marketing and advertising mobile app using gamification to promote patronization of local community merchants and eateries, has added another industry experienced executive to the advisory board, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating a whole new way to bring business back to the locals.
Asked about the addition, Mario L Castellanos, MoMS’s Founder and CEO commented, “Gary brings a wealth of front line, been-there-done-that experience that our target customer, local brick and mortar merchants, eateries and any walk-in customer facing business owners can relate to.” He added, “It’s very easy to reach a customer through call centers, text and emails. At MoMS, we’re committed to providing one-on-one service to our customers which Gary knows all about.”
Gary Smock is a Retail Executive with over 40 years of experience in the industry. His distinguished career has included major retailers such as Sprouse and Ben Franklin. Gary started his career at the ground level and quickly move up the ranks due to his hard work and dedication. He held various positions including Store Manager, District Manager, Regional Manager, and Director of Training and Recruitment Field Personnel. During his career, Gary gained extensive knowledge of retail operations, including sales, customer service, inventory management, visual merchandising, and employee training and development. He excelled in developing and implementing strategies that delivered profitable growth, while also ensuring exceptional customer service. Throughout his career, Gary was known for his strong leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to build high-performing teams. He consistently achieves outstanding financial results, and his customer-centric approach is a hallmark of his success. Today, Gary is a multi-entrepreneur running his own businesses and mentoring others with their businesses and long-term goals.
About Mystery on Main Street
Mystery on Main Street is a unique interactive, data rich marketing and advertising mobile app using gamification to promote local shopping. Each “gameplay” uses “whodunit” storylines to take players from location to location to receive clues and solve a mystery, while promoting local merchants. Players must enter these locations but no interaction with location personnel and employees required. The first player to solve the mystery receives a valuable prize. Think of this as Groupon meets scavenger hunt and Pokémon Go, but players and participating merchants mutually gain with no membership or subscription required.
For more information, contact us today.
More Business, More Exposure, Less Work. We're On A Mission To Bring Business Back To The Locals.
Asked about the addition, Mario L Castellanos, MoMS’s Founder and CEO commented, “Gary brings a wealth of front line, been-there-done-that experience that our target customer, local brick and mortar merchants, eateries and any walk-in customer facing business owners can relate to.” He added, “It’s very easy to reach a customer through call centers, text and emails. At MoMS, we’re committed to providing one-on-one service to our customers which Gary knows all about.”
Gary Smock is a Retail Executive with over 40 years of experience in the industry. His distinguished career has included major retailers such as Sprouse and Ben Franklin. Gary started his career at the ground level and quickly move up the ranks due to his hard work and dedication. He held various positions including Store Manager, District Manager, Regional Manager, and Director of Training and Recruitment Field Personnel. During his career, Gary gained extensive knowledge of retail operations, including sales, customer service, inventory management, visual merchandising, and employee training and development. He excelled in developing and implementing strategies that delivered profitable growth, while also ensuring exceptional customer service. Throughout his career, Gary was known for his strong leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to build high-performing teams. He consistently achieves outstanding financial results, and his customer-centric approach is a hallmark of his success. Today, Gary is a multi-entrepreneur running his own businesses and mentoring others with their businesses and long-term goals.
About Mystery on Main Street
Mystery on Main Street is a unique interactive, data rich marketing and advertising mobile app using gamification to promote local shopping. Each “gameplay” uses “whodunit” storylines to take players from location to location to receive clues and solve a mystery, while promoting local merchants. Players must enter these locations but no interaction with location personnel and employees required. The first player to solve the mystery receives a valuable prize. Think of this as Groupon meets scavenger hunt and Pokémon Go, but players and participating merchants mutually gain with no membership or subscription required.
For more information, contact us today.
More Business, More Exposure, Less Work. We're On A Mission To Bring Business Back To The Locals.
Contact
Mystery on Main StreetContact
Mario L Castellanos
1-305-378-6000
https://mysteryonmainstreet.com/
Mario L Castellanos
1-305-378-6000
https://mysteryonmainstreet.com/
Categories