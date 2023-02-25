Rick Mantei Donates to Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands
Rick Mantei and his family recently donated nearly 100 toys and stuffed animals to about 75 child patients at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands, SC.
Columbia, SC, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Rick, Scarlett, and Lisa Mantei brought joy and happiness to children at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands. The Mantei family purchased nearly 100 toys and stuffed animals, which were presented to approximately 75 child patients at the hospital.
Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands is South Carolina’s first children’s hospital, offering more than 30 subspecialties to meet the unique healthcare needs of children. The hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality care and receives over 150,000 children’s visits each year.
In addition to the toys and stuffed animals, the Mantei family also donated one $20 Walmart card to each child and the hospital staff to show their appreciation for the work they do in caring for the children. The family was delighted to see the happy faces of the patients on Christmas Eve and felt grateful to have made a difference in their lives.
Rick Mantei continues to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to both his community and his country. With his extensive background as an ex-air force pilot, he brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. Whether through volunteering his time and resources or donating flights in his PT-17 Stearman aircraft, Rick's impact on those around him is undeniable. For more information regarding Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands and how you can donate or get involved, head to https://prismahealthchildrens.org/ways-to-help.
Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.
