Toscana by ABD Exemplifies Luxury Living in a Florida Gated Community with Low HOAs

Phase Two of Toscana Palm Coast, Florida continues its construction of highly customized luxury homes just minutes from the beach, golf, shopping, restaurants, and more. Exceptionally large lots present one story homes with expansive foot prints for spacious living. Toscana sets itself apart from other communities because it is a gated neighborhood that is impeccably maintained with a low HOA fee and no CDDs.