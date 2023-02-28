Toscana by ABD Exemplifies Luxury Living in a Florida Gated Community with Low HOAs
Phase Two of Toscana Palm Coast, Florida continues its construction of highly customized luxury homes just minutes from the beach, golf, shopping, restaurants, and more. Exceptionally large lots present one story homes with expansive foot prints for spacious living. Toscana sets itself apart from other communities because it is a gated neighborhood that is impeccably maintained with a low HOA fee and no CDDs.
Flagler Beach, FL, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company’s Toscana Palm Coast gated community is located on historic Old Kings Road just a five minute drive from a beautiful and serene stretch of Atlantic beachfront. Toscana is known for its green spaces, luxury homes, and low monthly HOA fee of $100 (no CDDs at all).
The community is less than five miles from not just the beach, but also golf, shopping, restaurants, and health care. Buyers may choose an iconic Courtyard home in pre-construction that will be done by this fall. Depending on what stage the build is in, one may choose some or all of their finishes and upgrades for the complete ABD custom luxury home experience.
A recently closed Courtyard model in Toscana Palm Coast has the expansive walk-in pantry that a home chef may dream about. Toscana homes are built on home sites that are at minimum 90 x 140 feet, therefore a one story home can have massive amounts of square footage. ABD is one of few builders in the area that allows complete customization of the entire home.
Currently, the Central Florida award-winning builder has custom and inventory homes under construction at various stages in Toscana and six available home sites for custom building. Four of these custom lots are 176 feet deep with preserve views and two of them are corner lots.
There are five homes that have just begun construction and will be available to personalize, with move-in expected in the fall. The homes are all Courtyards with pool allowances; the finishes new home buyers may select from are very high end compared to other builders in the Palm Coast/Flagler Beach region. The standard finishes ABD includes in its homes are of a very high quality.
“We had no hurricane damage this year, no flooding, and never lost power in Toscana. Community landscapers cleaned up quickly and efficiently after our two major storms. This is very surprising to those in other communities who pay as much as $925 per month in HOAs compared to Toscana’s $100 per month,” remarked Yuval Botansky, President of ABD.
For more information, contact Toscana Palm Coast directly at (386) 517-6864 to find out more about Toscana and its inventory and custom luxury homes. The sales office is located in a custom Courtyard model at 15 New Water Oak Drive, Palm Coast, Florida 32137, and is open from 11am to 6pm, seven days a week.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see
www.abddevelopment.com/toscana.
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
