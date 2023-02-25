Modernizing Border Protection to Ensure Safety and Security Against Existing and Emerging Threats
Defense Strategies Institute presents the 11th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit. This forum will bring together DHS, IC, Federal Agencies, and Industry to discuss the protection of U.S borders through enhanced technology and intelligence solutions. The summit will be held April 26-27, 2023 at The Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.
Washington, DC, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the dangers presented by terrorism and organized crime continue to grow, US border agencies must adapt to address new and evolving challenges. Efforts to utilize intelligent systems and data must be successful for the US to achieve current security objectives as well as ensuring the safety of citizens and migrants alike. The 11th annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit will convene April 26-27, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD to address these efforts, critical technologies, and more.
This forum will feature over 20 presentations and panel discussions featuring senior leaders across the Homeland Security & Intelligence communities to discuss new plans and objectives for border modernization as well as other crucial topics including:
· Detecting and Dismantling Transnational Criminal Threats to Increase Security and Defend US Security Interests
· Facilitating Safe and Lawful Trade and Travel at Points of Entry across the US Border
· Increasing DoD-LEA Interoperability to Strengthen US Borders and Protect the Homeland
· Embracing Innovative Technologies and Systems to Establish a 21st Century Border Security Strategy
· Utilizing DHS Capabilities and Expertise to Advance Human Tracking Law enforcement
· And more!
2023 Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Raul L. Ortiz- Chief, US Border Patrol
· Blas Nuñez-Neto- Assistant Secretary for Border & Immigration Policy (Acting), DHS
· Pete Flores- Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP
· Gloria I. Chavez- Chief Patrol Agent, US Border Patrol, RGV Sector
· MG Matthew D. Smith, USA- Commanding General Joint Task Force North, NORTHCOM
· Tonya Ugaretz- Assistant Director, Intelligence Branch, FBI
· Patrick J. Lechleitner- Acting Executive Associate Director, Homeland Security Investigations, ICE
Limited Sponsorship and Exhibitor opportunities are available. Please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org for more details. For Military and Government employees, please email Sofia Hayden at shayden@dsigroup.org to receive complimentary registration.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
Contact
Sofia Hayden
201-824-0077
https://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/
