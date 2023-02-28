How to Ensure Constructive Cooperation Between Dev and QA? Discuss That During a1qa’s Online Roundtable
The IT executives will discover how to build successful cooperation between the Dev and QA teams over the a1qa March roundtable.
Lakewood, CO, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On 2 March at 4 PM GMT+4, a1qa’s specialists will conduct the online roundtable “Dev+QA: constructive cooperation on the way to project success.”
Well-organized collaboration between Dev and QA helps accelerate the delivery of the IT product and ensure better work performance. However, what should businesses consider in order to establish effective communication between these teams?
To exchange viewpoints, brainstorm with other participants, and learn more on the matter, a1qa’s experts invite IT executives to attend a virtual session and discuss 3 topics:
1. The perfect moment for QA to step into the SDLC. The attendees will share at what SDLC stages they most often encounter difficulties and will try to figure out how to eliminate them via QA.
2. Dev+QA synergy in the shift-left testing approach. The participants will exchange their experience in implementing the shift-left testing approach and its impact on QA and project teams’ collaboration.
3. Tips for successful communication between Dev and QA teams. IT executives will provide valuable tips on improving communication between all project participants.
The a1qa hosts — Paul Polyarush, Senior QA consultant, and Elizaveta Makarova, Solution adviser, will guide the participants.
“Establishing a healthy collaborative culture between the Dev and QA teams is never easy for executives. However, that becomes one of their top priorities to yield positive project outcomes, improve operational efficiency, deliver faster, and speed up QA workflows.
Join the a1qa’s online roundtable on March 2, and let’s discuss and share the most effective tips to ensure the dream teamwork!” Paul Polyarush shared his opinion.
About a1qa
Being a pure-play QA provider for 2 decades, a1qa has served 800+ clients across a range of industries: IT and software development, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and eCommerce. By providing comprehensive QA assistance, a1qa helps their customers to accelerate the delivery time, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen competitive advantage. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 089 0499
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
