Faithflows Launches Online Merchandise Store to Fund Non-Profit Mission of Ending Poverty
Faithflows Inc, a non-profit organization based in the US with a mission to end poverty, has launched an online merchandise shop called Faithflows Impact Store. The store offers a variety of inspirational print on-demand products. The revenue generated from the store will support the organization's charitable programs, including youth development, education, community care programs, orphan care, and girl-child empowerment programs.
Washington, DC, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Faithflows Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to ending poverty through youth development, education, community care programs, orphan care, and girl child empowerment, is proud to announce the launch of the Faithflows Impact Store.
The store, accessible at https://shop.faithflows.org, offers a wide variety of print-on-demand merchandise that empowers and uplifts customers while giving back to those in need. 100% of proceeds from the store will support Faithflows' humanitarian missions.
With the launch of the store, Faithflows aims to create a synergy between its mission and merchandise, providing an innovative solution to the decline in donations to non-profit organizations since the pandemic.
“The Faithflows Impact Store is a game changer for us,” said Irene Nyarko, MPS, the organization's founder and director. “It will generate revenue that will support our charitable programs and help orphanages in desperate need.”
The store is a great addition to the organization's social learning platform, where youth can access resources to help them break out of poverty. To commemorate the launch, Faithflows is offering free shipping on all orders.
About Faithflows Inc.
Faithflows is a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the well-being of individuals and their communities through education that builds skills, grit, and empathy; and humanitarian missions that mobilize the youth in the fight to end poverty. Visit us at faithflows.org
Contact
Renee Brown
855-777-2080
https://faithflows.org
