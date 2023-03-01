RAK Ruler Inaugurates Third Phase of the World’s Largest Privately Owned Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Ras Al Khaimah

This weekend, STREIT Group, the world's leading, privately-owned manufacturer of armoured vehicles, inaugurated Phase three of the world's largest, privately owned defence park for armoured vehicles at the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), with the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.