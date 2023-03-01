RAK Ruler Inaugurates Third Phase of the World’s Largest Privately Owned Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Ras Al Khaimah
This weekend, STREIT Group, the world's leading, privately-owned manufacturer of armoured vehicles, inaugurated Phase three of the world's largest, privately owned defence park for armoured vehicles at the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), with the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A two-day grand opening ceremony was held on the 25th and 26th of February 2023 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to celebrate 30 years of legacy. The STREIT Group showed the largest array of defense manufacturing products, engaging activities, privileged previews, and unique demonstrations that kept guests on the edge of their seats. Day one of the opening culminated in a gala dinner with a celebrity performance, while day two was concluded with a cruise on a magnificent yacht.
The inauguration marks the completion of the third phase of expansion planned by STREIT Group, and will be added to the armoured vehicle manufacturing facility which is already operational since 2006.
A successful completion of Phase Three was achieved in 2022. The STREIT Group's workforce reached 1,200 employees with the completion of Phase Three, rising to 2,000 employees next year, with a total investment of Dh367 millions, making this the largest facility of its kind in the northern Emirates.
A number of new facilities were inaugurated, including one of the largest showrooms in the Middle East, the STREIT marine division, Steel Service Solutions, Nano Fire Protection Technology (NFPT), Shooting Lab, Advance Integrated Technologies, and SSV.
A highly-anticipated line of Nano Fire Protection Technology (NFPT) is expected to garner interest for its fire suppression and defense asset protection capabilities.
The SSS (Steel Service Solutions) factory is equipped with the latest European technologies for the Laser Cutting of Steel and in accordance with the highest international standards. It got the largest CNC Laser Cutting facility in the UAE, soon to offer the most comprehensive machining solutions at our state-of-the-art Machine Shop.
STREIT Marine, the marine division of STREIT Group, is catering to the needs of militaries, special naval forces, NGOs, coastguards, and security companies around the globe.
RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad said: "Congratulations to Streit Group for their outstanding achievements. Their success story is an inspiration for the entire business community and we have had the pleasure of witnessing their growth over the years.” He added: “Streit Group is an integral part of the RAKEZ ecosystem and we are proud to play a role in their remarkable journey. Since its entry to Ras Al Khaimah in 2006, Streit Group has grown by many folds, which is a testament to our collaboration and long-term partnership through the support extended to the company, from facility expansions to the launch of their new operations in the emirate. We look forward to working with Streit Group for many more years to come."
Guerman Goutorov, Chairman and CEO of Streit Group, said that the opening of Phase Three of the armoured vehicle facility is a new step in the Group's strategy to expand its investments in the UAE and worldwide. This will be followed by other initiatives in the near future.
He further stated that industry-leading technological advancements and processes will be implemented at the new facility, including automated and efficient systems. We will reveal brand-new technology accessories, emerging innovations, as a result of latest partnerships and collaborations.
He pointed out that each new product is focused on increasing the efficiency of critical security initiatives, supporting decision-makers as they coordinate key missions, predicting the future needs of global security leaders, and most importantly, saving lives in at-risk regions around the world.
