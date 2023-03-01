Lee Rendeiro Elected to IMAG Board of Directors
Fort Myers, FL, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Lee Rendeiro, an intellectual property attorney, has been elected to the Board of Directors of IMAG History & Science Center. The IMAG provides interactive exhibits, virtual experiences, and programming dedicated to advancing STEM education and promoting appreciation for the arts, culture, and local history. Rendeiro commented on his appointment:
"I'm thrilled to join the IMAG Science Museum Board of Directors and excited to contribute my knowledge and experience both as an attorney and as an engineer to the growth of the museum. This opportunity allows me to give back to a cause that is near and dear to my heart and further advance our local STEM programs and educational opportunities."
Carlos Kelly, chair of Henderson Franklin's Business Litigation department, who just concluded his term as immediate past chair of the IMAG’s Board of Directors after many years on the Board, supports Rendeiro's involvement with the IMAG:
"I have every confidence that Lee will be a valuable asset to the IMAG Board of Directors. His broad professional background — engineering, manufacturing, and law—will help the IMAG serve Southwest Florida’s residents and visitors. I am very happy that our law firm can continue to serve the IMAG."
Rendeiro’s experience in intellectual property extends to patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation, preparation of patent applications, clearance and patentability opinions, licensing, contract rights, and franchising. Additionally, he has more than two decades of experience in a variety of engineering fields, including power transmission systems, diesel/electric hybrid vehicles, vehicle exteriors, clean air emissions systems, fuel transfer systems, and chemical packaging systems.
Rendeiro received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Purdue University and his J.D. from The Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law. He may be reached at lee.rendeiro@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1179.
Established in 1924, Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. offers a broad spectrum of legal services to Southwest Florida communities, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin is conveniently located with offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment only). To learn more about Rendeiro or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
