AMPP Spotlights Leadership Behaviors That Drive Results at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo
Houston, TX, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) will host an interactive seminar and luncheon concentrated on helping attendees build strong and effective leadership teams that are better equipped to navigate the challenges of today’s rapidly changing business environment. The forum and luncheon are part of the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, March 19 – 23, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.
“Improving leadership skills allow leaders to learn new techniques, strategies, and best practices, which can help them become more effective in their roles,” said AMPP CEO Bob Chalker. “As one of the presenters, I’m eager to share how AMPP’s team used a leadership model based on mutual respect and listening principles to merge two organizations with very different cultures successfully.”
Attendees will hear from a variety of presenters on several topics. “Beyond the Standards: Leadership Behaviors That Drive Results” will occur at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 22. Sponsored by BP, this forum is co-chaired by Stephanie Corey of Xcel Energy, Kailey Dharam of Dairyland Electrical Industries, and Kelsey May of MESA. Participants will explore the following:
· “Uncommon Leadership for Uncommon Times,” presented by Bob Chalker, CEO of AMPP
· “Leadership and Lyrics,” presented by Clay Brelsford and Jarret Brelsford of Bass Engineering
· “Businesses have Neighbors: Social Responsibility with a Multi-Level Impact,” presented by Mike Tachick and Kailey Dharam of Dairyland Electrical Industries
· “Self-Awareness and Self-Management: Foundations of Emotion Intelligence,” presented by Trispective Group
At noon, AMPP will feature its Leadership Forum Luncheon, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: More than the Right Thing to Do,” presented by Tracy Spears, founder of the Exceptional Leaders Lab. Sponsored by MESA, the luncheon topic will examine and discuss why diverse teams perform better, uncover personal and institutional biases, and share an action plan for building a diverse and inclusive organization.
Spears specializes in developing leaders, inspiring teamwork, and enhancing inter-office communications. The best-selling author of “What Exceptional Leaders Know” and “The Exceptional Leaders Playbook,” she has helped leaders and aspiring leaders worldwide improve their leadership skills, communication, and understanding of how people and organizations succeed. Tracy is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and an accomplished athlete who was a member of the U.S. National Softball Team.
Conference participants can attend the workshop. Luncheon tickets are an additional $50 each. Registration is available online at https://ace.ampp.org/registration.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
“Improving leadership skills allow leaders to learn new techniques, strategies, and best practices, which can help them become more effective in their roles,” said AMPP CEO Bob Chalker. “As one of the presenters, I’m eager to share how AMPP’s team used a leadership model based on mutual respect and listening principles to merge two organizations with very different cultures successfully.”
Attendees will hear from a variety of presenters on several topics. “Beyond the Standards: Leadership Behaviors That Drive Results” will occur at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver, from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 22. Sponsored by BP, this forum is co-chaired by Stephanie Corey of Xcel Energy, Kailey Dharam of Dairyland Electrical Industries, and Kelsey May of MESA. Participants will explore the following:
· “Uncommon Leadership for Uncommon Times,” presented by Bob Chalker, CEO of AMPP
· “Leadership and Lyrics,” presented by Clay Brelsford and Jarret Brelsford of Bass Engineering
· “Businesses have Neighbors: Social Responsibility with a Multi-Level Impact,” presented by Mike Tachick and Kailey Dharam of Dairyland Electrical Industries
· “Self-Awareness and Self-Management: Foundations of Emotion Intelligence,” presented by Trispective Group
At noon, AMPP will feature its Leadership Forum Luncheon, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: More than the Right Thing to Do,” presented by Tracy Spears, founder of the Exceptional Leaders Lab. Sponsored by MESA, the luncheon topic will examine and discuss why diverse teams perform better, uncover personal and institutional biases, and share an action plan for building a diverse and inclusive organization.
Spears specializes in developing leaders, inspiring teamwork, and enhancing inter-office communications. The best-selling author of “What Exceptional Leaders Know” and “The Exceptional Leaders Playbook,” she has helped leaders and aspiring leaders worldwide improve their leadership skills, communication, and understanding of how people and organizations succeed. Tracy is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and an accomplished athlete who was a member of the U.S. National Softball Team.
Conference participants can attend the workshop. Luncheon tickets are an additional $50 each. Registration is available online at https://ace.ampp.org/registration.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
Categories