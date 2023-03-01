PromoStandards Hosted Its Inaugural Tech Summit, Connected Technology and Business Leaders
Bethlehem, PA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards hosted its inaugural Tech Summit at the Tampa Marriott Water Street hotel in Tampa, FL, from February 19 to February 21, 2023. This annual networking event features two days of education tracts focusing on industry-relevant technology and PromoStandards integrations. More than 150 participants representing 75 companies attended. This sold-out event was the largest in the industry, connecting technology and business leaders across the supply chain.
“The Tech Summit is a place to get together, learn, and rekindle old friendships and make new ones. It’s an opportunity to keep the momentum going for overall technology adoption,” said Catherine Graham, Co-Founder and CEO at commonsku.
Dr. Tom Stablein, Director of the Global Master of Science in Business Analytics & Information Systems Program at the USF Muma College of Business, was the keynote speaker. He has over 20 years of experience in application development, business analytics, and managing teams, programs, projects, and portfolios.
Additionally, there were breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, and panel discussions. Topics covered were:
· Digital Transformation on the Factory Floor
· ERP Journeys: Selecting, Implementing, and Connecting
· Exclusive Launch of PromoStandards Order Management Service
· Executing Digital Transformation
· Generating Value from Data: Building a Data Science Practice
· Identifying and Solving Industry Pain Points
· My Worst Day in Tech
· Network Security: Cyber Incident in Progress
· PromoStandards Best Practices
· PromoStandards Case Studies
· and Technology Supporting a Hybrid Workforce
Dine-Arounds were held on the first day, and an exclusive launch of PromoStandards Order Management Service was held on the third day of the summit.
An awards ceremony during the event recognized Hack-A-Thon winners and individual achievements within the industry. Proforma CTO Brian Carothers was named Distributor Person of the Year, ZOOMcatalog Co-founder Bryony Zasman was named Service Provider Person of the Year, and HIT Promotional Products CIO Raj Mukherjee was named Supplier Person of the Year.
For more information about PromoStandards events, please visit https://promostandards.org/events.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
