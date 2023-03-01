Szabo and Olivo Sworn in to Lee County Bar Association’s Executive Council
Fort Myers, FL, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., are delighted to announce that Douglas Szabo and Geraldo "Jerry" Olivo were officially inducted as members of the Executive Council of the Lee County Bar Association. Szabo is taking on the role of member-at-large, and Olivo has been appointed Secretary. They join the newly appointed President of the Association, Spencer Cordell, in their respective positions. More than 800 lawyers across Southwest Florida are part of the Lee County Bar Association, and both Szabo and Olivo are eager to further their commitment to its members and the larger community.
A graduate of Leadership Lee County, Szabo is no stranger to involvement in his local community. He sits on the Board of Directors for the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, and is a member of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professional Association and the Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association. In addition, Szabo has been the president of the Lee County YMCA Board, chairman of the YMCA Youth Sustaining Funds Drive, a member of the City of Palms Classic Board of Directors, and co-chairman of the City of Palms Basketball Alumni Association, among other activities. Szabo received his undergraduate degree from Rollins College with high distinction and his law degree from the University of Florida with honors. He may be contacted at douglas.szabo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1260.
Additionally, Olivo recently graduated from the Chamber of Southwest Florida’s Leadership Lee class and serves as member of an United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee’s allocations team. He received his Bachelors of Science in Exercise and Sport Sciences from the University of Florida with a specialization in Sport Management, a certificate from the National Sports Law Institute, and his law degree from Marquette University Law School. Olivo may be contacted at jerry.olivo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1168.
Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices located in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Szabo, Olivo, or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
