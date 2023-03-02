MarTech Pulse Launches New Community for MarTech and Marketing Ops Professionals
MarTech Pulse, a leading digital publication curated to keep marketing professionals updated about the latest trends in the marketing industry, today launches MarTech Pulse Community, a collaborative network for MarTech and marketing ops professionals (MOPs) to network, learn, and further their careers.
Santa Clara, CA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A place for professionals to come together and learn about the latest best practices, trends, and new technologies from peers and industry experts.
Driven by the social mission to bridge the gap in education equality, the MarTech Pulse Community offers 1:1 member connections, mentor/mentee opportunities, live learning sessions and courses, and additional avenues for members to learn and grow in their careers. Additionally, members will have a safe space for authentic conversations and Q&A with peers, leading experts, and community ambassadors.
“When you join the MarTech Pulse community you’re joining a social effort to push marketing operations and MarTech forward together,” says Madhu Gulati, CEO/President of MarTech Pulse. “Our mission is to remove the barriers that prevent MarTech and marketing ops professionals from furthering their careers.”
The community, sponsored by Marrina Decisions, will also host educational courses with scholarships available for those who need them.
What Sets the MarTech Pulse Community Apart
Unlike other communities, all levels of MarTech and MOPs are welcome. The community features six functional tracks for specialized growth opportunities, crowdsourced topics for deep dives, and allows members to learn and ask questions at all levels in their careers.
About MarTech Pulse
MarTech Pulse is the fastest growing curated content hub created to give marketing professionals access to resources including e-books, whitepapers, industry news, and guides to help them navigate the ever-growing industry of marketing technology.
Contact
MarTech Pulse CommunityContact
Emily Murray
619-990-1116
https://www.martechpulsecommunity.com/
