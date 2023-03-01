Robert Roche, MD Joins New York Health
Bayport, NY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Robert Roche to its team of dedicated healthcare professionals. Dr. Roche will practice at 581 Middle Rd., Bayport, NY 11705.
"We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the Bayport community with the addition of Dr. Roche," said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. "We look forward to building on the legacy of care Dr. Roche has established over the past thirty years."
Dr. Roche has over thirty years of experience specializing in internal and geriatric medicine. His experiences in the community and as Medical Director of Bellhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation have given him a deeper understanding of geriatric patients’ needs. He is a doctor who cares for three generations of families in the community.
Dr. Roche received his medical degree at the University of Bologna College of Medicine in Italy. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center, where he served as Chief Medical Resident. He was Chairman of Medicine at LI Community Hospital for nine years and received the 2019 Jacob Dranitzke Award.
In his spare time, he enjoys boating, traveling with his wife, Joan, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dr. Roche is fluent in English and Italian.
To make an appointment, please call 631-758-7003. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
