New Sunlight Readable LCD Monitor, Ideal for Use in Direct Bright Sunlight
Versatile Industrial Grade monitor ideal for high ambient light conditions has been launched by TRU-Vu Monitors. Whether in healthcare bright operating rooms or drones, industrial manufacturing, transit or military, everyone appreciates a high bright rugged industrial grade monitor that will produce crystal clear images in sunlight.
Arlington Heights, IL, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens, has released a 21.5” Sunlight Readable LCD display designed to operate in direct, bright sunlight, or in other high ambient light conditions.
The SRMH-21.5Z monitors feature 1920x1080 Full HD resolution, and 1,500 nits of brightness, producing amazingly bright, crystal-clear images, even with direct, bright sunlight on the face of the screen. The painted steel enclosure ensures that the monitor will withstand shock, vibration and rugged environments.
These monitors feature an Auto Re-Start after power loss function which ensures the monitor automatically resumes operation after power is restored, without the need for any operator action. Additionally, they can be customized to your specific needs from a wide range of available options, and come standard with HDMI, VGA, HD-SDI LoopThru, Composite BNC Loop-Thru.
The high bright monitors are ideal for use in a wide range of applications, including industrial manufacturing, military and law enforcement vehicles, aviation, kiosks and outdoor inspection applications where view-ability in direct bright sunlight is crucial. For more information on how the TRU-Vu displays can help meet your needs, please contact us at:
Cindy Garland
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.
925 E. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
847-259-2344
info@tru-vumonitors.com
tru-vumonitors.com
About the Company:
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of LCD displays, provides a wide range of customizable, industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, optically-bonded, medical-grade, open frame, panel mount, waterproof, and standard monitors in sizes from 8.4” to 75”. All are backed by a 3-Year Warranty, and can be customized/modified to meet specific application requirements. TRU-Vu monitors can also be private-labeled with your company’s name, logo and unique model number.
