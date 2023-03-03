Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between WeCareMD, P.C. and Physician Partners, LLC.
Atlanta, GA, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Atlanta-based WeCareMD, P.C. (“WeCareMD”) and Tampa-based Physician Partners, LLC.
WeCareMD is a multi-location medical practice specializing in primary care and adult medicine. CEO Dr. Mary Dailey-Smith founded WeCareMD in 2008 and has run and grown the company in collaboration with her husband, Mr. Hugh Smith. By the time of its acquisition, the WeCareMD team had built a reputation for high-quality, principled healthcare and a loyal patient base at their two locations.
“WeCareMD is excited to join Physician Partners to build on our shared legacy of providing exceptional healthcare services to our patients,” said Hugh Smith, WeCareMD CFO. “Together, we will be able to offer a wider range of medical services and technologies and bring greater value to our patients and their families. We would like to thank our M&A partner, Benchmark International, and particularly William Sullivan and his team, for facilitating this deal. God is Good, and we look forward to working with the great team at Physician Partners.”
Physician Partners is a national value-based healthcare services provider. Founded in 2006, the company is responsible for over 62,000 Medicare Advantage, 21,000 Accountable Care Organizations, and 47,000 Medicaid risk lives. Physician Partners operates MSO risk-based services and Accountable Care Organizations across eight states.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Physician Partners to expand our reach and provide even more comprehensive healthcare services to our patients,” said Dr. Mary Dailey-Smith. “Our shared vision for excellence in patient care and commitment to our community makes this merger a natural fit.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
