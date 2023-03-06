Genesis Water Technologies Launches Irygen Water Solutions India Affiliate
Genesis Water Technologies, a water treatment solutions provider based in the United States, has launched a new affiliate Irygen Water Solutions India. The new affiliate will focus on providing sustainable water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions to industries and communities across Southern India. The launch of Irygen Water Solutions aims to help address India's pressing water challenges, including water scarcity and pollution.
Hyderabad, India, March 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Genesis Water Technologies, a US-based global water and wastewater treatment solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of Irygen Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. India. A new subsidiary affiliate focused on delivering innovative water & wastewater treatment systems and solutions to clients in Southern India.
Irygen Water Solutions India is a joint venture between Genesis Water Technologies and IRY Technologies. The new company brings together the expertise and resources of both companies to offer innovative water treatment solutions to meet the specific needs of clients across India.
With India facing increasing water scarcity and pollution, Irygen Water Solutions India will offer a range of advanced water treatment solutions designed to provide safe and clean water, as well as process water suitable for industrial and commercial applications.
"Irygen Water Solutions India is an exciting development for Genesis Water Technologies and adds to our commitment to existing collaborations with Lab Systems India (EAS) based in Mumbai," stated Mr. Nicholas, technical director at Genesis Water Technologies. By combining our expertise, we are able to offer innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the Indian market in particular in landfill leachate treatment and other industrial and municipal treatment applications, to help to combat the countries water crisis.
The launch of Irygen Water Solutions marks a significant step in Genesis Water Technologies mission to provide sustainable water treatment solutions to clients around the world. This new subsidiary holding company will be guided by a dedicated Indian team with extensive experience in the water treatment industry and a deep understanding of the Southern Indian market.
"I am thrilled to be a part of Irygen Water Solutions India and to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative team," said, Siva Kumar one of Irygen's new directors. "Our goal is to provide reliable and sustainable water treatment solutions that help to improve the quality of life and businesses across Southern India."
Irygen Water Solutions India's systems, products and services will now be available in India through the company's network of authorized channel partners and consulting engineering relationships.
About Irygen Water Solutions India
Irygen Water Solutions India is a joint venture between Genesis Water Technologies and IRY, focused on delivering advanced water treatment solutions to industrial and municipal clients in India. Irygen Water Solutions offers a range of scalable, modular and environmental friendly treatment systems, products and services developed to address the unique challenges of the Indian market.
For more information, please visit https://irygen.com or contact Irygen by phone at +91 404 857 9112 to speak to our dynamic team of water professionals looking to work with you.
About Irygen Water Solutions India
For more information, please visit https://irygen.com or contact Irygen by phone at +91 404 857 9112 to speak to our dynamic team of water professionals looking to work with you.
Contact
Irygen Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Siva Kumar
+91 404 857 9112
www.irygen.com
