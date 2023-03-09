Resilient Freight Solutions Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
Dallas, TX, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Resilient Freight Solutions, a business specializing in Trucking Services & Freight Brokerage, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women Business Council Southwest (WBCS), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“Having the WBE certification is a great honor as a Small Business Owner. Certifications help advance, promote, and advocate for women in business. We are very excited to be part of this fantastic organization,” said Haydee Clark, Founder & CEO.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBCS is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about Resilient Freight Solutions, please visit resilientfreight.com
About the Company
Resilient Freight Solutions is a freight arrangement and trucking agency dedicated to helping small to medium-sized companies with their transportation needs. With a network of over 30,000 vetted carriers all over the US, they help small businesses with their commercial transportation needs. Working with Resilient Freight Solutions is like having a dedicated shipping & logistics department without the overhead expense. For more information, visit resilientfreight.com
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
