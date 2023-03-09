Woolsey Morcom Law Hires Former Sheriff David Shoar as Director of Investigations
Ponte Vedra, FL, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Woolsey Morcom is pleased to announce that former Sheriff David Shoar has joined the firm as the Director of Investigations. Shoar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team and will play a key role in helping the firm provide top-quality legal services to its clients.
Shoar served as sheriff of St. Johns County for 16 years, where he was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to justice. He has a successful track record of investigating and solving complex cases, and has received numerous awards and recognition for his work in law enforcement.
"We are thrilled to have David join our team," said Firm Partner Josh Woolsey. "His knowledge and experience in law enforcement will be invaluable as we work to provide the best possible legal representation to our clients."
In addition to his work as an investigator, Shoar is also active in the local community. He is a member of several professional organizations and is a frequent speaker at law enforcement conferences and seminars.
"I am excited to be joining Woolsey Morcom and to be working with such a talented team of lawyers," Shoar said. "I look forward to using my experience and skills to help the firm achieve the best possible outcomes for its clients."
Woolsey Morcom is a full-service law firm with offices throughout Florida and San Antonio, TX. The firm provides a wide range of legal services to individuals and businesses, including car accidents, personal injury, family law, commercial litigation, first-party property, and criminal defense.
About Woolsey Morcom
Woolsey Morcom is a leading law firm serving clients throughout the state of Florida as well as San Antonio, TX. With a team of experienced lawyers and a commitment to providing personalized, high-quality legal services, the firm has earned a reputation for excellence in the community. To learn more about Woolsey Morcom, visit the firm's website at www.woolseymorcom.com.
