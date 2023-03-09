FD Machinery Receives Contract for Direct Forming (Form Square/Weld Square) Tube Mill
Solon, OH, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FD Machinery recently received an order for a new Direct Forming ERW tube mill. This is FD Machinery’s 5th generation direct forming mill and the its’ first direct forming installation in North America. The size range of the mill is 1.5”x 1.5” square to 4.0” x 6” rectangle. There are many advantages to Direct Forming mills over conventional mills when producing squares and rectangles. The two main advantages are increased production time and lower conversion costs. The mill will be installed in the great lakes region United States and will be operational by year end.
FD Machinery is committed to being one of the world’s premier tube and pipe mill manufacturers. Whether you are making mechanical, structural, ornamental, LSAW, or API Tube/Pipe, FD has the right equipment for you. FD Machinery’s mills produce tube and pipe ranging from 3/8” to 24” OD with walls up to 1.00”. FD’s complete product line includes HF mills, TiG Mills, Laser Mills, slitters, entry equipment, cut-offs, automated bundlers, hydro testers, seam annealers, and end finishing equipment. FD Machinery offers various levels of automation to increase productivity and reduce conversion costs.
FD Machinery, Solon, Ohio Sales@fdmachinery.com 216-536-1433
Carlos Thagard
216-536-1433
www.fdmachinery.com
sales@fdmachinery.com
