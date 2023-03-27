PromoStandards Announces Its Official 2023 Board of Directors
PromoStandards summarizes its 2023 goals as the nonprofit officially announces its 2023 Board of Directors. The Board has already begun transitioning its previous responsibility of making operational decisions to the nonprofit’s committees, freeing the Board’s Officers and Directors to focus on strategic planning.
Bethlehem, PA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Board Adopts a New Strategic Role to Expand the Nonprofit’s Influence
PromoStandards was created to provide the fundamental processes, protocols, and education necessary to make custom product industries more efficient.
To fulfill the nonprofit’s mission, the Board aims to build a more collaborative environment, allowing PromoStandards’ committees and volunteer network to achieve the Board’s 2023 strategic goals: growing membership and adoption of standards.
Membership growth and expanding the adoption of the organization’s electronic communication standards will:
· Increase diversity in the PromoStandards community,
· Promote collaboration with other industry professionals,
· And facilitate efficiency in the promotional products and adjacent industries.
To meet these goals, the Board will utilize new standards created by the Standards Committee and guidance from the Best Practice Committee.
Additional 2023 Goals:
· Increase service providers’ influence on PromoStandards’ evolving strategic direction with the help of the Service Provider Committee.
· Deliver an even more ambitious Tech Summit in 2024 following the success of the 2023 Tech Summit by fully supporting the Membership, Marketing, and Education (MMEC) Committee.
The PromoStandards Official 2023 Board of Directors:
Eric Alessi, Chair – President and CEO at Essent Corporation
Catherine Graham, Vice-Chair – Co-Founder, and CEO at commonsku
Philip Gergen, Treasurer – Senior Vice President of Technology at Koozie Group
Jon Norris, Immediate Past Chair – Chief Operating Officer at Starline, Inc.
Eric Shonebarger, Standards Committee Chair – President at Hit Promotional Products Inc.
Steven Stanley – Senior Vice President of Technology at ePromos Promotional Products
Amy Rabideau – VP of Product at Facilisgroup
Shawn White – Vice President of Information Technology at Geiger
Irwin Goldstein – Vice President of Enterprise and Solutions Architecture at HALO Branded Solutions
Edward Streiff – Senior Manager of Application Development at Polyconcept North American (PCNA)
Mike Knapick – Chief Information Officer at SanMar
Dan Kroymann – Director of Information Technology at Staples Promotional Products
Catherine Graham, New Vice-Chair:
Catherine Graham is an industry professional with over a decade of experience as a service provider and distributor.
“As an industry thought leader, Catherine has been instrumental in transitioning from an operational to a strategic Board,” says PromoStandards Co-Founder Jon Norris.
“Catherine has also led the charge in connecting PromoStandards with other industry organizations to create and maintain open lines of industry-focused collaboration.”
Edward Streiff, New Director:
Of the Board’s 12 Director positions, Edward Streiff replaces one previously held by Jose Bernal, former Senior Vice President at PCNA.
“For years, Ed has provided his industry insight and skills to streamline PromoStandards development, all while working at PCNA,” says Norris.
“Since day one, PCNA has played a vital role in our organization's development, backing, and promotion.”
The 2023 Board of Directors will use its new strategic role to achieve its goals while continuing to streamline the creation and implementation of practical electronic communication standards.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences.
