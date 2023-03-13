Toy Storage Nation Launches RV and Boat Storage Facility Awards, Invites Nationwide Nominations from All Industry Stakeholders
Toy Storage Nation aims to elevate the RV and boat storage industry by showcasing successful storage facilities monthly and annually.
Phoenix, AZ, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Toy Storage Nation is launching a new awards program to recognize excellence in design and management of RV and boat facilities across the country. The Toy Storage Nation RV and Boat Storage Facility Awards program is now accepting nominations for facilities of all sizes to be evaluated by a Toy Storage Nation Selection Committee, which will name a Facility of the Month and Facility of the Year.
Nominations may be submitted by all industry stakeholders, including design and building contractors, lenders, real estate professionals, software and security vendors, management companies and individual RV and boat storage facility operators. Submissions are welcomed for facilities from all areas of the country. Award consideration will be given to businesses that offer all forms of RV and boat storage, which may be in addition to traditional self-storage and other ancillary operations.
“The Toy Storage Nation RV and Boat Storage Facility Awards are an extension of our mission to serve as the voice for the recreational vehicle industry,” said Amy Bix, director of sales for Toy Storage Nation. “By promoting Class-A standards on facility design, safety and security features, we encourage operators to strengthen their strategies for improving the tenant experience, ultimately leading to higher profit margins and greater success.”
To achieve Toy Storage Nation’s Class-A standards for RV and boat storage, facilities must offer fully enclosed units and/or canopy carports, secure perimeter fencing, paved surfaces and gate access with keypad entry.
“Operators across the country are recognizing the benefits of offering higher-standards of care for tenants’ prized possessions,” explained Terry Anderson, chair of the Toy Storage Nation Advisory Board, which oversees the newly introduced awards program. “RV and boat sales have skyrocketed over the past few years, and owners want to know their expensive toys are going to be in safekeeping when stored.”
“Although RV and boat storage is in great demand, operators are quickly learning that tenants are willing to pay higher rental fees for peace of mind,” Anderson continues. “New developers are also finding out that security features and other conveniences attract and keep tenants for the long haul. Happy tenants are basically forever customers.”
Nominations for Facility of the Month and Facility of the Year will be accepted continuously throughout the year. To be considered for the April Facility of the Month award, nominations must be received by March 31. No fees are associated with participation. Operators will be contacted directly when selected for awards, and facility profiles and photos will be featured on the ToyStorageNation.com website.
All submissions will be reviewed and evaluated by the Toy Storage Nation Selection Committee, including staff and members of the Advisory Board, which includes 15 industry experts with more than 100 years of combined experience in the RV, boat and self-storage industries. To nominate a facility visit ToyStorageNation.com/awards.
Toy Storage Nation was founded in 2020 to serve as the independent voice of the RV and boat storage facility, providing developers, operators and investors with a wide range of resources and networking opportunities to achieve industry success. In addition to providing news, facility profiles and educational articles on the ToyStorageNation.com website, Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshops are offered four times a year throughout the United States. For more information, and to register for the next executive workshop, hosted April 14 in Las Vegas in partnership with the ISS World Expo, visit https://toystoragenation.com/las-vegas-2023-event/.
Contact
Drew Whitney
602-677-2207
toystoragenation.com
