Allegany County to Host Second Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Belmont, NY, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allegany County will be holding their second online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo based Auctions International, begins on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET and will continue until Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.
There are over 125 + residential, commercial, and vacant lot properties up for auction for this online only event. Among those up for bid is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 story home, with attached garage in the municipality of Bolivar.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help Allegany County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status.
“We are thrilled to once again be conducting Allegany County’s online only tax auction,” stated RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “The online only platform affords interested bidder’s the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world. More eyes on the properties, increases the bidding and generates greater revenue for the County.”
To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to download both are on the Auctions International website. Once completed, potential bidders must mail their packet (and required documentation) to: Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online Bidder Registration Packet Due: Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4 pm or they will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.
For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.AlleganyCoAuction.com and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
