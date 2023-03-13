NJ Agency Launches Pro-Bono Podcast Program That Taps Into a Rapidly Growing Space to Help Charitable Organizations Capture Public Trust & Spread World-Changing Messages
Stillwater, NJ, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the marketplace of ideas continues to be overrun by AI-driven content, 24/7 news cycles, and digital distractions, getting your charitable organization’s message to stand out from the crowd is harder than ever. Amidst the turmoil, Command Your Brand is paving the way for mission-driven organizations to increase their media footprint by breaking into a relatively new and uncharted public relations space - podcasts.
Today, there are over 464 million active podcast listeners worldwide and this number is expected to climb past 500 million by the end of 2024. Unlike placements in traditional news outlets that rely on still imagery and the written word, CYB’s “Command A Change” program capitalizes on podcast conversations to capture the audience's entire attention. Over 80% of podcast listeners finish every episode they start and are far more likely to respond positively to marketing by following brands on social media, making purchases based on ads, and taking recommendations from show hosts.
As the co-founder and president of Charity United, a 501(c)3 dedicated to making childhood literacy and education a global reality, William Tucker was unsure of how to position himself and his organization in a heavily saturated market.
“I had basically given up on working with any sort of PR firm,” said Tucker “But working with Command Your Brand has been a breath of fresh air. They are professional, friendly, and have made the dreaded subject of getting myself on PR channels a pleasurable experience.”
Tucker’s program reached over 16 thousand listeners and drove an estimated 12 thousand in advertising revenue - making it a concrete success.
There are over 5 million active podcasts searching for guests. It’s the perfect space for building brand authority and earning public trust. Charitable organizations interested in tapping into the rapidly growing new media space for free can learn about the “Command A Change” program by visiting https://commandyourbrand.com/command-a-change-program.
About The Company:
Command Your Brand is the #1 public relations agency for the podcast space. Co-founded by top 100 podcaster, Jeremy Slate and public relations expert Brielle Slate, they specialize in positioning entrepreneurs, authors, opinion leaders, experts, and organizations for success. Learn more at https://commandyourbrand.com.
Contact
Olivia Polony
212-220-3953
www.commandyourbrandmedia.com
