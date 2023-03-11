Cetrangelo and Mancini Named Estate Planning Department Co-Chairs
Fort Myers, FL, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Stockholders Anthony Cetrangelo and C. Richard Mancini have been named Co-Chairs of the firm’s Trusts and Estate Planning and Litigation Departments. Eric Gurgold, the outgoing Department Chair shares:
"As I pass the torch of leading our esteemed estate planning department, I am confident that our legacy of providing exceptional legal counsel and safeguarding the interests of our clients will continue to thrive under Anthony’s and Rich’s capable leadership. The experience and dedication they each possess will undoubtedly take our team to new heights, and I look forward to witnessing their contributions in shaping the future of our clients' legacies."
Cetrangelo, who works in the Naples office, supports clients in every aspect of setting up an estate plan. As a previous Division-1 Athlete himself, Cetrangelo is passionate about helping athletes establish estate plans for themselves to ensure that their funds and future earnings are devised according to their wishes. This allows the athletes to focus on their careers, while having peace of mind knowing that their family and wishes will be protected and carried out. Regarding his appointment, Cetrangelo shares,
"Being elected department co-chair is not just a privilege, it is a responsibility to lead and serve with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. I am honored and look forward to collaborating with my fellow co-chair and colleagues to provide our clients with exceptional service and tailored solutions for their estate planning needs.”
Cetrangelo has gained acclaim by being recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated, as a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers® and as “One to Watch” by Best Lawyers in America, all due to his proficiency in the field of trusts and estates law. Furthermore, he is a member of the National Italian American Bar Association, the Lee and Collier County Bar Associations, and Collier Lawyers Care, supplying pro bono services via the Legal Aid Society of Collier County. Cetrangelo also chairs the firm’s Marketing Committee.
Cetrangelo is actively studying to obtain an Executive LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown Law's Graduate Tax Program. He received his law degree from Ave Maria School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Troy University, with honors. Cetrangelo may reached at 239.344.1358 or via email at anthony.cetrangelo@henlaw.com.
Most of Mancini’s practice encompasses handling contested guardianships, estate, trust, and probate matters, as well as breach of fiduciary duty litigation. He assists fiduciaries and beneficiaries in lawsuits throughout Southwest Florida. Mancini also assists clients in establishing dynasty trusts for families to transfer and preserve their wealth for multiple generations. With his experience as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator and a Certified Arbitrator, he regularly takes on the role of mediator and arbitrator in both private and court-mandated proceedings.
Mancini formerly headed the boards of the Bonita Springs/Estero Economic Development Council and SWFL Inc. He was also the past president of the Foundation for the Developmentally Disabled. He has been distinguished as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated for his work in Dispute Resolution and Trusts and Estate Law. Moreover, he is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Speaking on his appointment, Mancini shares,
"As co-chair of Henderson Franklin's trust and estate planning department, my goal is to lead our team, with Anthony, in providing innovative and comprehensive estate planning strategies that address the evolving needs of our clients. I am committed to upholding the high standards of excellence and integrity that define our firm."
Mancini received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, and his law degree from the St. Thomas University School of Law, with honors. He may be reached at 239.344.1254 or via email at richard.mancini@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin assists clients in a variety of areas ranging from business and tax planning, divorce and family law, business and civil litigation, intellectual property, workers’ compensation to employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, to name a few. With a team of highly experienced attorneys and staff, the firm provides personalized and dedicated service to each of its clients, ensuring they receive the guidance and support necessary to achieve their goals. Henderson Franklin has offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Cetrangelo, Mancini or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
"As I pass the torch of leading our esteemed estate planning department, I am confident that our legacy of providing exceptional legal counsel and safeguarding the interests of our clients will continue to thrive under Anthony’s and Rich’s capable leadership. The experience and dedication they each possess will undoubtedly take our team to new heights, and I look forward to witnessing their contributions in shaping the future of our clients' legacies."
Cetrangelo, who works in the Naples office, supports clients in every aspect of setting up an estate plan. As a previous Division-1 Athlete himself, Cetrangelo is passionate about helping athletes establish estate plans for themselves to ensure that their funds and future earnings are devised according to their wishes. This allows the athletes to focus on their careers, while having peace of mind knowing that their family and wishes will be protected and carried out. Regarding his appointment, Cetrangelo shares,
"Being elected department co-chair is not just a privilege, it is a responsibility to lead and serve with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. I am honored and look forward to collaborating with my fellow co-chair and colleagues to provide our clients with exceptional service and tailored solutions for their estate planning needs.”
Cetrangelo has gained acclaim by being recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated, as a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers® and as “One to Watch” by Best Lawyers in America, all due to his proficiency in the field of trusts and estates law. Furthermore, he is a member of the National Italian American Bar Association, the Lee and Collier County Bar Associations, and Collier Lawyers Care, supplying pro bono services via the Legal Aid Society of Collier County. Cetrangelo also chairs the firm’s Marketing Committee.
Cetrangelo is actively studying to obtain an Executive LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown Law's Graduate Tax Program. He received his law degree from Ave Maria School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Troy University, with honors. Cetrangelo may reached at 239.344.1358 or via email at anthony.cetrangelo@henlaw.com.
Most of Mancini’s practice encompasses handling contested guardianships, estate, trust, and probate matters, as well as breach of fiduciary duty litigation. He assists fiduciaries and beneficiaries in lawsuits throughout Southwest Florida. Mancini also assists clients in establishing dynasty trusts for families to transfer and preserve their wealth for multiple generations. With his experience as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator and a Certified Arbitrator, he regularly takes on the role of mediator and arbitrator in both private and court-mandated proceedings.
Mancini formerly headed the boards of the Bonita Springs/Estero Economic Development Council and SWFL Inc. He was also the past president of the Foundation for the Developmentally Disabled. He has been distinguished as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated for his work in Dispute Resolution and Trusts and Estate Law. Moreover, he is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Speaking on his appointment, Mancini shares,
"As co-chair of Henderson Franklin's trust and estate planning department, my goal is to lead our team, with Anthony, in providing innovative and comprehensive estate planning strategies that address the evolving needs of our clients. I am committed to upholding the high standards of excellence and integrity that define our firm."
Mancini received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, and his law degree from the St. Thomas University School of Law, with honors. He may be reached at 239.344.1254 or via email at richard.mancini@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin assists clients in a variety of areas ranging from business and tax planning, divorce and family law, business and civil litigation, intellectual property, workers’ compensation to employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, to name a few. With a team of highly experienced attorneys and staff, the firm provides personalized and dedicated service to each of its clients, ensuring they receive the guidance and support necessary to achieve their goals. Henderson Franklin has offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Cetrangelo, Mancini or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories