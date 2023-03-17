Now Open: Experience Exceptionally Epic Living at Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments
Rochester Hills, MI, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GCI Residential announces the opening of Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments in Rochester Hills, MI.
Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments, the latest addition to GCI Residential’s upscale Legacy-brand portfolio, welcomed its first residents last week. The property, located at 2900 West Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309, encompasses 359 upscale one, two- and three-bedroom suites and carriage homes. Rents currently range from $1795 to $3200.
The community, which is smoke-free and pet-friendly, is located on 17.67 acres with an additional 4.83 preserved wooded acres. Comprised of nine buildings, the mix of floor plans offers eleven layout choices ranging from 809-1688 square feet.
The apartments emulate the upscale vibe of Rochester Hills with premium finishes including hardwood-inspired flooring, quartz countertops, patios/balconies with storage, 9½-foot ceilings, full-size in-suite washers and dryers, California-style walk-in closets in main bedrooms, designer light fixtures, ceiling fans and significant natural light in each suite.
The kitchens showcase white subway tile backsplashes, 42” cabinetry, large undermount sinks, stainless steel appliance packages, double-sided refrigerators, electric top ranges, built-in microwaves and dishwashers. The bathrooms include quartz counters, frameless walk-in showers with subway tile, dual vanities with framed mirrors and garden soaking tubs with curved shower rods.
The centerpiece of Legacy Rochester Hills is the multi-story clubhouse overlooking the heated saltwater pool with sun-shelf and bubblers, outdoor entertaining spaces with sunken fire pit and water feature, and courtyard pond with shaded deck. Inside the clubhouse residents will enjoy professional fitness studio with Matrix® equipment, free weights, virtual training and juice bar, game room with mini bowling and billiards, conference room/business center, social lounge with kitchen, virtual golf simulator with putting green, coffee lounge and more.
In addition to these amenities, Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments also includes outdoor exercise equipment, two heated underground parking garages, dog spa and dog park, package delivery lockers, electric car chargers, bike racks, guest suites, and is located next to the 110-acre Innovation Hills Park. The community also has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, planned resident activities, and an online system for resident services.
Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments is an owner-managed property and is currently open Monday-Friday from 10am-6pm, and Saturdays and Sundays by appointment.
About the Developer
With Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments, GCI Residential will continue to build upon its 75 years of experience in the development, construction and management of residential properties. GCI Residential is located at 10720 Sikes Place, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277, with its parent company GCI located at 25101 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, Ohio 44122.
Media Contacts:
Jennifer Jursek | Community Manager
Legacy Rochester Hills Apartments
jjursek@gciresidential.com
248-846-8446
Brittany Hardmon | Marketing Manager, New Development
GCI Residential
bhardmon@gciresidential.com
864-315-8162
Heather Cameron | Regional Manager, Lease-up & Development
GCI Residential
hcameron@gciresidential.com
704-375-4509
