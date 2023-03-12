Scott Beatty Honored by Boy Scouts of America with Silver Beaver Award
Fort Myers, FL, March 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Scott Beatty, a highly respected business litigation attorney and dedicated community leader, has been honored with the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award for his outstanding service to the organization and his contributions to the community.
The Silver Beaver Award is the council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America, given to registered adult leaders who have significantly impacted the lives of youth through their service to the council. Recipients of this award are recognized for their hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service to the scouting program and the community.
Beatty has been a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America for many years, serving in various leadership roles and guiding countless young scouts. His commitment to the organization has been unwavering, and his contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of many scouts.
Beatty is humbled by the recognition and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Boy Scouts of America in the Southwest Florida community, sharing:
“The Boy Scouts of America has been a big part of my life and the lives of my sons, Robert and Thomas, both Eagle Scouts. Receiving the Silver Beaver award is an impressive award and recognition. But it pales in comparison to the countless lives impacted by the contributions made by all adults who volunteer their time to the Scouting program.”
About Scott Beatty
With over 26 years of experience, Beatty represents clients in real estate litigation, boundary and border disputes, business torts, construction and lien law litigation, contract disputes, collections, foreclosures, and title insurance claims. With admissions to practice in the United States District Court for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida, as well as the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, he has the credentials to handle even the most complex cases. He is also a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America.
Beatty has been recognized by both Gulfshore Business Magazine and Business Observer as one of the top “40 Under 40” business leaders, executives, and professionals in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. He also been named to Naples Illustrated magazine's “Top Lawyers” list for his outstanding work in Appellate and Business Litigation law.
Beatty’s passion for the law goes beyond the courtroom. He's a member of the Trial Law Institute and Diversity Law Institute and serves on the board of VillageWorx, an organization committed to clean water and sustainable farming in the rural areas of Zimbabwe. He's also the Chair of the Collier County Eagle Scout Board of Review for the Boy Scouts of America and an active member of Collier and Lee County Bar Associations, Southwest Florida Federal Bar Association, and R.M. McDonnell Inns of Court.
Beatty received his B.A. from Wake Forest University, cum laude, and his J.D. from the University of Miami Law School. He may be reached at scott.beatty@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1169.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Beatty or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
