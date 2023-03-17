Area 51 First Contact Research Center Announces the Addition of a Radio Frequency Engineering Department to Strengthen Relations with Tech Industry Decision Makers
Reno, NV, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This month “Contact” researchers, here in Nevada, are opening their doors to licensed independent radio frequency (RF) engineers. The main task for this new segment of the research center is to categorize the different types of electromagnetic (EM) modulation being collected. The new RF engineers will also be contracted to determine which samples can be used for two way communication and to develop an RF demodulation lab to determine if a translation protocol can be developed. The Area 51 First Contact Research Center RF Engineering Department reviews proposals for single experiments up to full length studies spanning several weeks.
“Our current research staff specialize in data acquisition and EM modulation mapping. We will improve data reliability and pave the way for new research partnerships by adding this type of industry knowledge with an RF engineering department,” Joe Reyes- research staff member at The Area 51 First Contact Research Center.
The new RF engineering department will also help with the optimization of current data collection strategies and assist with moderating questions from interested tech industry decision makers concerning featured lab results.
About the EM Modulation samples: The total lab inventory consists of eight different samples of both very high frequency and ultra high frequency EM modulation. The samples range in size from 20 MHz up to 50 MHz and include one large 500 MHz emission. All samples were collected from research participants within days of a “Contact” experience. Approved research proposals will have full use of the Advanced Life Form EM modulation samples supplied by the research center.
Research projects and exclusive data from breakthrough studies in Area 51 Advanced Life Form Theory are previewed on the research center website- https://www.Area51FirstContactResearchCenter.com
Joe Reyes
775-741-1392
www.area51firstcontactresearchcenter.com
775-741-1392
www.area51firstcontactresearchcenter.com
