PEAK-G LLC to Distribute Test Equipment from RULA Technologies, Prosig, DJB Instruments and CME Technology in North America

Allendale, MI, March 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- With signed distributor agreements in place, PEAK-G LLC formally announces its formation and company launch to distribute mechanical, structural and package test equipment from four global leading manufacturers to end-users in North America. PEAK-G’s mission is to inspire testing through innovative yet affordable test equipment and technologies from sources around the globe.Mark Chomiczewski, owner of PEAK-G LLC stated, “There’s a real desire for many companies to find new reliable sources for their test equipment needs. PEAK-G’s goal was to find test equipment manufacturers that offer new and better ways for companies to test their products while being budget-friendly. Our mission is to move the mindset of our customers from ‘having to test’ to ‘wanting to test’. The agreements we just signed are a great first step in that direction for companies testing in North America.”The four test equipment manufacturers PEAK-G LLC will be distributing are:RULA Technologies (www.rula-tech.com) – manufacturer of vibration shaker controllers, shock & vibration logger, digital power amplifiers for shakers, data acquisition (DAQ) systems, and spectrum analyzers.Prosig (www.prosig.com) – manufacturer of data acquisition (DAQ) hardware and analysis software and services, with a particular focus on noise & vibration measurement and monitoring.DJB Instruments (www.djbinstruments.com) – manufacturer of accelerometers, pressure sensors, cables, instrumentation and accessories for vibration measurement and monitoring. DJB is the only global accelerometer manufacturer using the patented Konic Shear™ design.CME Technology (www.creditcme.com) – manufacturer of product and package reliability test equipment for mechanical testing and simulation, shock & vibration reliability testing, and constant acceleration testing.PEAK-G LLC will operate out of their Allendale, MI office and provide full technical support services including repair and calibration services for all related test equipment products.For more information on PEAK-G LLC, visit the PEAK-G website at: https://www.peak-g.com. For media inquiries, please contact Mark at: sales@peak-g.com