Oxus.AI: Pioneering AI Speech Analytics in Lithuanian

Oxus.AI is a Lithuanian start-up focused on AI speech analytics for low-resource languages. Founded in 2020 by CEO Mindaugas Bružas and CTO Donatas Tamošauskas, Oxus.AI was selected by Norway Grants as the second-best AI project in 2021 and raised over 800K EUR in the angel round.