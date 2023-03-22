Virchew Included in Game Changers Report Celebrating Canada’s Female-Led Natural and Bio-Based Companies
Natural Products Canada releases first female-focused report for International Women’s Day.
Vancouver, Canada, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Virchew is thrilled to announce their inclusion in Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women, an initiative led by Natural Products Canada (NPC). This new list of over 100 companies provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada’s growing natural and bio-based industries. Virchew is creating a powerful new paradigm in canine nutrition for humanity’s best friend. Virchew serves up the first plant-based meals and treats for dogs produced in Canada supported by trailblazing veterinary nutrition programs and an timely D2C business model.
Not a typical kibble company, Virchew has created innovative, 100% plant-based food using raw or lightly processed Canadian and North American non-GMO ingredients. Their unique dry foods do not require typical extruding or cooking methods, therefore using a fraction of the energy that most production methods require, and they ship directly from their production facility to customers' doors across Canada.
Founder Laura Simonson says: “We are the first woman-owned plant-based brand for dogs supported by groundbreaking veterinary nutrition programs that focus on dietary solutions for common health issues in dogs. Our direct-to-consumer and vertical business model, unique foods, and timely entry into a fast-expanding marketplace have seen our customer base tripled, and sales grew significantly in 2022. We are excited to expand to international distribution by 2024.”
NPC is a national organization that supports bio-based innovation, and this first of its kind Game Changers report showcases the breadth of female leadership in Canadian companies that are creating economic and social impact through their natural and bio-based products. The report features companies from across the country with products designed for consumers seeking new options for their health and wellness such as food, beauty and personal care items, as well as industrial products such as bio resins and biopesticides that help corporations looking to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals.
“Canadians should be proud of these innovative companies that are delivering better, healthier options for people and the planet,” says Shelley King, CEO, Natural Products Canada. “The women leading these companies are truly making a difference, and we are very proud to provide this platform to introduce them to new customers and partners.”
The list inclusion is welcomed by Simonson and she shares, "Virchew is in great company on the NPC Game Changers list, joining other woman-led Vancouver-based companies such as the award-winning Lita's Mexican Foods, the innovative Om Noms Yumasoy, and beverage industry disruptors Emkao Foods and iLOLA Tea.
Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women is sponsored by TD.
The Game Changers report can be accessed at www.canadiangamechangers.ca
Not a typical kibble company, Virchew has created innovative, 100% plant-based food using raw or lightly processed Canadian and North American non-GMO ingredients. Their unique dry foods do not require typical extruding or cooking methods, therefore using a fraction of the energy that most production methods require, and they ship directly from their production facility to customers' doors across Canada.
Founder Laura Simonson says: “We are the first woman-owned plant-based brand for dogs supported by groundbreaking veterinary nutrition programs that focus on dietary solutions for common health issues in dogs. Our direct-to-consumer and vertical business model, unique foods, and timely entry into a fast-expanding marketplace have seen our customer base tripled, and sales grew significantly in 2022. We are excited to expand to international distribution by 2024.”
NPC is a national organization that supports bio-based innovation, and this first of its kind Game Changers report showcases the breadth of female leadership in Canadian companies that are creating economic and social impact through their natural and bio-based products. The report features companies from across the country with products designed for consumers seeking new options for their health and wellness such as food, beauty and personal care items, as well as industrial products such as bio resins and biopesticides that help corporations looking to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals.
“Canadians should be proud of these innovative companies that are delivering better, healthier options for people and the planet,” says Shelley King, CEO, Natural Products Canada. “The women leading these companies are truly making a difference, and we are very proud to provide this platform to introduce them to new customers and partners.”
The list inclusion is welcomed by Simonson and she shares, "Virchew is in great company on the NPC Game Changers list, joining other woman-led Vancouver-based companies such as the award-winning Lita's Mexican Foods, the innovative Om Noms Yumasoy, and beverage industry disruptors Emkao Foods and iLOLA Tea.
Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women is sponsored by TD.
The Game Changers report can be accessed at www.canadiangamechangers.ca
Contact
VirchewContact
Laura Simonson
778-968-8880
virchew.com
Laura Simonson
778-968-8880
virchew.com
Categories