ReviveAdserverMod.com Announced Today the Launch of Video Ads Plugin for Connected TV
ReviveAdserverMod.com announced today the launch of a Video Ads Plugin for Connected TV. This plugin helps adnetworks to target specific audiences with greater precision and reach a wider audience than traditional television advertising.
San Francisco, CA, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ReviveAdserverMod.com's Video ads plugin for CTV has developed using VAST 4, which helps to serve ads on connected tv and other streaming platforms. VAST 4 improves upon previous versions by introducing new features that make it easier to serve and track ads on CTV devices. VAST 4 also includes support for ad blocking, which helps to ensure that ads are not blocked by viewers ad blockers.
The Key features of ReviveAdserverMod.com's CTV video ads plugin include improved measurement and tracking capabilities. VAST 4 includes support for viewability tracking, which allows advertisers to track how many people actually saw ads. It also includes support for click tracking, which allows advertisers to track how many viewers clicked on their ads. VAST 4 also includes support for ad personalization, which allows ads to be tailored to specific viewers based on their browsing history and other data. This helps to ensure that viewers are served ads that are most relevant to them.
With ReviveAdserverMod.com's CTV video ads plugin, Ad networks can get several benefits including increased ad inventory, a better targeting capabilities, higher engagement rates, most measurable results, and improved ROI.
About
ReviveAdserverMod.com has become a leader in plugin development for reviveadserver. A unified hub to find the ideal solutions to enhance revive ad server functioning. We are serving over 5000+ satisfied clients that span across the globe.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/videoads-plugin-for-ctv
