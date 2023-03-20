Solaris Hires Clemon as Partner
Boston, MA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Solaris announces the hiring of Richard Clemon as Partner. His expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping Solaris clients navigate complex business transactions and achieve transformational growth.
Rick brings almost three decades of experience in the technology, software, and life sciences industries, as well as consulting and public accounting. With his extensive knowledge in mergers & acquisitions, budgeting & forecasting, modeling, process improvement, operational efficiencies and more, Rick is a valuable addition to Solaris. He is an experienced executive and cross-functional business partner who supports clients navigate complex business transactions and transformational growth. Prior to joining Solaris, Rick served as the CFO for PE/VC sponsored entities in both full-time and fractional capacities. He began his career with Anderson and then EY, where he honed his skills in accounting and finance.
“I am exhilarated to be joining the Solaris team,” Rick said. “I appreciate the demands on the CFO’s office and finance departments having been a CFO across a variety of industries over the past 10 years. I look forward to adding value to our clients as they navigate the complexities of today’s business world.”
As Solaris continues to grow, the addition of Rick as a Partner demonstrates the firm's commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing clients with the highest level of expertise and support.
About Solaris:
Solaris specializes in accounting and finance related consulting services. We support your organization with counsel and advice supporting financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting, risk management, and other transactional- and technical- related accounting matters. To learn more about Solaris, please contact:
Rick Clemon, Partner
99 Summer Street, 15th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
rick.clemon@solarisbyrj.com
Contact
Sarah Mapes
617-987-4108
www.solarisbyrj.com
