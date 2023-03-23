Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,222.00 for L’Arche St. Louis, Provides Services for People With Disabilities
Maplewood, MO, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,222.00 to L'Arche St. Louis through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. These funds will assist the nonprofit in funding its inclusive programs, all of which are centered around helping members with disabilities live full and healthy lives.
This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout February 2023. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $104,749.64 to multiple local nonprofits.
L'Arche St. Louis helps the St. Louis community through its Daytime Activities Program, Education and Community Outreach Program, Family Support Program, and Residential Services Program. 14 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities are currently being served, and hundreds of people learn about the nonprofit’s message through the Education and Community Outreach Program.
Every other month, a new charity is selected, and April’s selection is Stray Rescue. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
