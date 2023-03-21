Christopher Bates, Esq. Joins Kahana Feld as Managing Partner of Los Angeles Office
Irvine, CA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is proud to announce that Christopher Bates, Esq. has joined the firm as the Managing Partner of Kahana Feld’s Los Angeles Office.
“Chris Bates is a tremendous asset for the firm,” states Kahana Feld co-founding Partner, Jason Daniel Feld. “Chris is an extremely talented individual, and I am elated to introduce him as part of our incredible Kahana Feld team.”
Mr. Bates graduated from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, Cum Laude, earning his J.D. in 2006. Additionally, he earned his B.A. in English with a minor in History at San Diego State University. Mr. Bates is licensed to practice law in California, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. District Court Southern and Central District of California.
Christopher is affiliated with the American Bar Association and Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM). He is the current President of the Los Angeles Chapter of CLM.
On joining Kahana Feld, Chris stated, "I have known Jason Feld for a number of years having litigated with and against him a number of times. I have always told Jason how impressed I was with how the Kahana Feld firm has grown since its inception six years ago. Kahana Feld attracts great attorneys and more importantly great individuals. When presented with the opportunity to become a part of Kahana Feld and help grow the Los Angeles office was something I could not pass up. I am excited to be a part of the Kahana Feld family."
Amir Kahana, co-founding partner states, “We are extremely fortunate to have Chris joining Kahana Feld. He is a fantastic attorney and will be an amazing managing partner of our Los Angeles office. Chris brings years of experience to the table and will give attention to all practice areas at Kahana Feld, with an emphasis in General Liability and Trucking & Transportation.”
Chris and his family live in Monrovia. He spends most of his free time coaching his children’s softball and baseball teams. He is an avid San Diego State Athletics fan and considers himself an #Aztec4Life.
Welcome to Kahana Feld, Christopher Bates.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
