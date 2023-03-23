Acorn LMS to Feature in Talented Learning’s 2023 Commercial LMS and Learning System Report
In the report, Acorn features as a "powerhouse" learning management system.
Canberra, Australia, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After winning a place in Talented Learning’s Top 20 All-Purpose LMS systems list last year, Pursuit is proud to announce their Acorn learning management system (LMS) has featured in Talented Learning’s 2023 Commercial LMS and Learning System Report. 2023 Commercial LMS and Learning System Report.
The 2023 Commercial LMS and Learning System Report provides detailed statistics and informed commentary based on data about market factors, vendor demographics, target segments, buyer demographics, functionality, integrations, services, licencing and pricing. It also dives into a data-based analysis of the top five commercial learning use cases and provides a two-page snapshot of all 40 learning systems covered in the report.
Acorn’s snapshot in the report dives into the system’s use cases, costs, features, functionalities, benefits, differentiators, services and more. It also features a breakdown of functionality rating and integration rating. In the report’s Right Fit grid, Acorn sits within the ‘Powerhouse’ quadrant. A Powerhouse System is best for medium to larger global organisations with complex requirements and workflow that train any combination of employees, customers or partners, and require significant services support from a vendor to migrate from another solution.
“This recognition is confirmation of the team’s hard work to enable true organisational capability and discovery, based on real problems we’ve seen our customers facing,” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit CEO and Co-Founder). “Alongside our recent expansion into North America, we are driven to continue making truly impactful learning and performance easy for all organisations.”
Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organisations of all types choose and use modern learning systems and related technologies for their unique business needs. It was founded in 2014 by John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst. He holds more than 25 years of learning technology industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection to hundreds of learning organisations.
On the feature, John Leh commented: “The Acorn LMS solution earned their Powerhouse rating because of their ability to support global, sophisticated employee, customer and partner learning solutions backed up with stellar professional services and customer support.”
Pursuit Technology is a fast-growing HR technology company. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company's strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.
The 2023 Commercial LMS and Learning System Report provides detailed statistics and informed commentary based on data about market factors, vendor demographics, target segments, buyer demographics, functionality, integrations, services, licencing and pricing. It also dives into a data-based analysis of the top five commercial learning use cases and provides a two-page snapshot of all 40 learning systems covered in the report.
Acorn’s snapshot in the report dives into the system’s use cases, costs, features, functionalities, benefits, differentiators, services and more. It also features a breakdown of functionality rating and integration rating. In the report’s Right Fit grid, Acorn sits within the ‘Powerhouse’ quadrant. A Powerhouse System is best for medium to larger global organisations with complex requirements and workflow that train any combination of employees, customers or partners, and require significant services support from a vendor to migrate from another solution.
“This recognition is confirmation of the team’s hard work to enable true organisational capability and discovery, based on real problems we’ve seen our customers facing,” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit CEO and Co-Founder). “Alongside our recent expansion into North America, we are driven to continue making truly impactful learning and performance easy for all organisations.”
Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organisations of all types choose and use modern learning systems and related technologies for their unique business needs. It was founded in 2014 by John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst. He holds more than 25 years of learning technology industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection to hundreds of learning organisations.
On the feature, John Leh commented: “The Acorn LMS solution earned their Powerhouse rating because of their ability to support global, sophisticated employee, customer and partner learning solutions backed up with stellar professional services and customer support.”
Pursuit Technology is a fast-growing HR technology company. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company's strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.
Contact
Pursuit TechnologyContact
Dean Walters
+61 2 6100 3464
https://pursuittechnology.com/
Dean Walters
+61 2 6100 3464
https://pursuittechnology.com/
Categories