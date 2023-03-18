Hodson I Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Insurance Defense and Legal Investigations
Temecula, CA, March 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For over two decades, Hodson PI has been a trusted name in insurance defense and legal investigations. Founded in 2003 by Private Investigator, Justin Hodson, the firm has grown to become a leading provider of investigative services to the insurance industry throughout California.
This year marks the company’s 20th anniversary in business, an occasion that is being celebrated with a renewed commitment to providing exceptional investigative services to clients in California and across the country.
Since its inception, Hodson PI has focused on providing top-notch investigation services to the insurance industry. The firm specializes in investigating claims, conducting surveillance, social media investigations, claims services, and providing other evidence-gathering services to help insurance companies protect their assets.
Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for its professionalism, expertise, reliability, responsiveness, and attention to detail. Hodson PI’s team of experienced investigators are experts in their field and are recognized as some of the best in the industry.
The firm employs state-of-the-art technology and a range of investigative techniques to gather evidence and provide clients with the information they need to make informed decisions. The company’s commitment to investing in the latest technology and training ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry and is able to provide the best possible service to clients.
Over the years, Hodson PI has worked with some of the biggest names in the insurance industry, including Auto Club, Geico, Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, and more. The company has also worked with smaller local insurance carriers, providing them with the same level of exceptional service as its larger clients. Their legal clients range from multi-state law firms to local small law firms.
In addition to its core investigation services, Hodson PI offers a range of ancillary services designed to meet the specific needs of clients. These include notary services, declaration services, background checks, skip tracing, and process serving, among others.
Looking back on the last two decades, Justin Hodson, the founder of Hodson PI, expressed his gratitude to the company’s clients and employees: “We couldn’t have achieved this level of success without the support of our clients and the hard work of our employees. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the last 20 years and am excited to see what the future holds for Hodson PI.”
In conclusion, Hodson PI’s 20th anniversary is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing exceptional investigative services to the insurance industry. With an unwavering commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, the firm has earned the trust of clients across the country, and is well-positioned to continue its success in the years to come. Congratulations to Hodson PI on this milestone achievement.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Justin Hodson
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Justin Hodson
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
