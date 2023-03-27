GDI Consulting Launches Partnering Portal for Self-Scoring Solicitations
Alexandria, VA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GDIC, a government contracting and proposal consultancy firm, is proud to announce the launch of its Partnering Portal for Self-Scoring Solicitations such as OASIS Plus, T4NG2, and Alliant 3. The free service is designed to facilitate businesses looking to partner with others to bid on multiple-award, Self-Scoring government contracts. The Partnering Portal enables both prime companies to find partners and raise their scores. The portal also helps subcontractors team up with other contractors to take part in the solicitation process.
"Our Partnering Portal for Self-Scoring Solicitations is an innovative platform that addresses a critical need in the government contracting industry. It enables businesses to join forces and raise their chances of winning government contracts," said a spokesperson for GDIC.
The Partnering Portal has already received positive reviews since its launch a month ago. One participant wrote: "I am very impressed with GDIC’s Partnering Hub for OASIS+. It was simple and easy to create my company’s profile and we found a potential teaming partner within a week of its launch."
The Partnering Portal is available at https://partneringhub.gdicwins.com. Many companies have already registered on the platform and have found partners to team up with for solicitations.
Maron Freedy
202-921-4888
https://www.gdicwins.com
