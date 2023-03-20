Local Home Health Owner Derek W. Thompson Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Houston, TX, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Derek W. Thompson, of Modern Vintage Home Care headquartered in Fort Bend County was recently appointed to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Thompson, a distinguished leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“I am looking forward to helping level the playing field for all small businesses across the country which is key to achieving economic freedom for millions of people. Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress,” says Thompson, Owner of Modern Vintage.
Thompson has been a recognized operations and sales leader across multiple Fortune 500 companies over the past 25 years. Currently, he is the Founder of Modern Vintage Care Inc, a home health company that is quickly developing an industry reputation for its ability to create and deliver customized care solutions that assist seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities to safely remain at home.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals. Thompson will serve on NSBA’s Health and Human Resources (HHR) Committee where he will focus on key healthcare issues, including the Patient Protection and the Affordable Care Act, to improve the overall quality of care.
“I am proud to have Derek W. Thompson as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about Modern Vintage Care: https://www.modernvintagecare.com
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Contact:
Derek W. Thompson
(832) 736-2635
derek@modernvintagecare.com
“I am looking forward to helping level the playing field for all small businesses across the country which is key to achieving economic freedom for millions of people. Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress,” says Thompson, Owner of Modern Vintage.
Thompson has been a recognized operations and sales leader across multiple Fortune 500 companies over the past 25 years. Currently, he is the Founder of Modern Vintage Care Inc, a home health company that is quickly developing an industry reputation for its ability to create and deliver customized care solutions that assist seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities to safely remain at home.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals. Thompson will serve on NSBA’s Health and Human Resources (HHR) Committee where he will focus on key healthcare issues, including the Patient Protection and the Affordable Care Act, to improve the overall quality of care.
“I am proud to have Derek W. Thompson as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about Modern Vintage Care: https://www.modernvintagecare.com
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Contact:
Derek W. Thompson
(832) 736-2635
derek@modernvintagecare.com
Contact
Modern Vintage Home CareContact
Derek W. Thompson
832-736-2635
www.modernvintagecare.com
Derek W. Thompson
832-736-2635
www.modernvintagecare.com
Categories