SG Law is Pleased to Announce the Opening of Two Locations in Virginia and Maryland
Ryan Schmalzle and Christin Georgelas, formerly of BSGR Law, are proud to announce the grand opening of their new firm, SG Law, with locations in Leesburg, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland.
Leesburg, VA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SG Law PLC is pleased to announce the grand opening of its two locations in Leesburg, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland. The firm, headed by attorneys Ryan Schmalzle and Christin Georgelas, will specialize in family law, mediation, and personal injury law.
Schmalzle and Georgelas have years of experience handling complex family law and personal injury cases and have a deep understanding of the legal and emotional challenges that clients face in these areas. Their goal is to provide compassionate and effective legal representation that helps clients move forward with their lives.
"We are thrilled to open our new offices in Leesburg and Frederick," said Schmalzle. "We believe that our personalized approach to legal representation will be a valuable asset to individuals and families in these communities."
At SG Law, clients can expect individual attention and customized legal solutions that fit their unique needs. The attorneys will work closely with clients to understand their goals and develop a strategy to obtain their objectives.
"Whether our clients are facing a difficult divorce, spousal support (alimony), child support, or child custody dispute, or personal injury claim, we are committed to helping them achieve the best possible outcome," said Georgelas. "We believe that every client deserves personalized attention and compassionate legal representation."
The Leesburg office is located at 102 North King Street, Leesburg, VA 20176, and the Frederick office is located at 15 North Court Street Suite 201 Frederick, MD 21701. To schedule a consultation with SG Law please call 571-977-2345 for the Leesburg location and 301-363-0717 for the Frederick office or visit the firm's website at www.sglawplc.com.
About SG Law firm:
SG Law firm is a family law and personal injury law firm serving clients in Northern Virginia, Maryland, Southern Pennsylvania, and the surrounding areas. The firm's attorneys, Ryan Schmalzle and Christin Georgelas have years of experience handling complex legal matters in these areas and are dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation. For more information, visit www.sglawplc.com.
Contact:
Ryan Schmalzle or Christin Georgelas
SG Law PLC
102 North King Street
Leesburg, VA 20176
(571) 977-2345 (Virginia)
(301) 363-0717 (Maryland)
EMAIL media@sglawplc.com
www.sglawplc.com
Categories