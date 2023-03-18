Kim Hales Joins Soukup Strategic Solutions as a Consultant
Naples, FL, March 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Soukup Strategic Solutions is proud to announce that Kim Hales has joined their team of consultants. She brings years of expertise in event planning, major gift fundraising, and grant proposal writing to the Soukup team. In her role as a consultant, Kim will provide the planning and analysis necessary for an organization to improve its current operations in order to foster growth.
Kim is a career non-profit professional working to move organizations toward their funding goal; she is driven by the desire to create change in the community she lives in through the nonprofits she works with. Kim has spent the past 15 years working across different sectors in the Louisville community. She has served in development leadership roles at Make-A-Wish, St. Francis School, The Speed Art Museum, and the University of Louisville and Amped.
Consistently leading fundraising efforts throughout her career allowed her to raise millions of dollars for many great causes. This includes raising $4.5 million annually from corporate, individual, foundation, and government funding for music programs that empower youth and their families to work as a team and learn how to express themselves effectively. Additionally, she championed the School of Nursing’s portion of a six year, one-billion-dollar ($1,000,000,000.00) university-wide comprehensive capital campaign as the Director of Development at the University of Louisville.
Kim has a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Iowa, she is currently in the pursuit of a Masters of Public Administration and Non-Profit Management at the University of Louisville. When she isn’t building relationships to drive meaningful change in the world, you can find her at home in Louisville with her two daughters and their dog and two cats.
About Soukup Strategic Solutions
Soukup Strategic Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 by the company’s president, Sheryl Soukup, to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact. Soukup Strategic Solutions specializes in organizational assessments, fundraising, grant proposal writing, strategic planning, Board development, and coaching for nonprofit professionals. The company has a specific focus on helping organizations plan for growth. To learn more, visit https://soukupstrategicsolutions.com/.
Contact
