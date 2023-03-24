WooPlus Launches Boost Feature: Profile Exposure Rate Increased by 20 Times
New York, NY, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The leading dating app for curvy and plus-size people, WooPlus, has recently launched a new feature called "Boost" which promises to increase profile exposure by 20 times. Boost is available in the Daily Pick section and users can use their diamonds, a virtual currency in the app, to boost their profiles and attract more potential matches. With Boost, users can make the most out of their diamonds and get the most value from their membership.
With the online dating world becoming increasingly competitive, WooPlus recognized the need to provide users with more tools to increase their chances of finding a compatible partner. Boost does that by allowing users to stand out from the crowd and showcase their unique profiles and qualities.
"Boost is a game-changer for WooPlus users," said Neil Raman, CEO and co-founder of WooPlus. "We want our users to have the best possible experience on our platform, and Boost is just one of the ways we're delivering on that promise. By increasing profile exposure, Boost gives users a better chance of finding their perfect match."
WooPlus users can access Boost by tapping "Try Boost" in the Daily Pick section. Once a user has boosted their profile, their profile will be given priority placement in the Daily Pick section for 24 hours, increasing their chances of being seen by potential matches.
As the leading dating app for plus-size and curvy people, WooPlus is committed to providing its users with the best possible experience and helping them find love and companionship without worrying about body shaming.
About WooPlus
WooPlus, founded in 2015, is a dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and be free of body shaming. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for them to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Today, with over 7,000,000 members globally, it is available on both the App Store and Google Play, featured on Forbes, People, BBC, and more.
