The Life Shift Podcast Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

The Life Shift, an indie podcast hosted by Matt Gilhooly, proudly announces its one-year anniversary. Over the past year, the podcast has inspired and motivated listeners with the intention of helping them feel less alone in their life experiences. Since its launch on March 22, 2022, the show has gained a loyal following of listeners who have been deeply impacted by the insightful interviews and thought-provoking discussions released weekly.