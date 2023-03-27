The Life Shift Podcast Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary
The Life Shift, an indie podcast hosted by Matt Gilhooly, proudly announces its one-year anniversary. Over the past year, the podcast has inspired and motivated listeners with the intention of helping them feel less alone in their life experiences. Since its launch on March 22, 2022, the show has gained a loyal following of listeners who have been deeply impacted by the insightful interviews and thought-provoking discussions released weekly.
The Life Shift Podcast has released 54 full-length episodes discussing grief, mental health, relationships, career changes, religion, and more. The show has succeeded in sharing its guests' life-altering moments and humanizing the struggles and triumphs that come with them all. Since its launch on March 22, 2022, the show has gained a loyal following of listeners who have been deeply impacted by the insightful interviews and thought-provoking discussions released weekly. The show has earned nearly 11,000 downloads in over 56 countries and is one of the top 2% most popular shows globally, ranked by Listen Notes.
Matt Gilhooly expresses his gratitude to The Life Shift Podcast's listeners, who have been a source of inspiration and motivation throughout the year. Matt Gilhooly produces, hosts, edits, and promotes the show himself. Since many top-ranked shows have a production team, Gilhooly considers it an honor that listeners have supported the show through subscriptions and Patreon pledges and shared their personal stories and experiences behind the scenes.
"I never thought a podcast could be so personally fulfilling," said creator and host Matt Gilhooly. "The show's theme was triggered by my mother's death when I was eight, but I never expected The Life Shift to help me unpack even more of my grief journey."
As The Life Shift Podcast celebrates its first anniversary, it plans to continue highlighting the power of storytelling. In one episode, the guest, Lauren, shared, for the first time publicly, that she struggled with infertility in her journey to start a family. After sharing her story, she felt empowered to meet with her company's HR department. As a result, she convinced her employer to offer financial assistance to all employees for family planning, including adoption and fertility treatments. Lauren's story is only one example of the power of podcasting and sharing personal, life-altering moments on The Life Shift podcast.
Listeners can access a new trailer and weekly episodes of The Life Shift Podcast on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
For media inquiries, please contact thelifeshiftpodcast@gmail.com.
About Matt Gilhooly: Matt Gilhooly is a creator and educator who enjoys designing communication materials, coloring books, digital art, and social media content.
For further information, view The Life Shift Podcast Website at http://www.thelifeshiftpodcast.com.
