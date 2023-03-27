Qizify Releases New Assessment Quiz Feature for Personalized Learning
Düsseldorf, Germany, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Qizify Learning, a popular online learning platform, has recently released a new quiz type called the assessment quiz. This feature allows users to create and take quizzes that assess their current level of knowledge in a specific topic. The assessment quiz is particularly useful for studying foreign and programming languages, physics, maths, biology, and other subjects where knowledge gaps can impede progress.
By taking an assessment quiz, users can identify the depth of their knowledge, identify areas where they have knowledge gaps, and determine the next best quiz to take to fill those gaps. This personalized learning approach allows users to focus their efforts on improving their weakest areas, making their study time more efficient and effective.
Professors and educators can also use the assessment quiz feature to support their students. For example, a physics professor could have their students take an assessment quiz at the beginning of the semester to identify any areas where students may need additional support. The professor could then use this information to tailor their lessons and provide targeted assistance to students who require it.
"The utilization of assessment quizzes can provide a valuable means for educators to gauge the preparedness of their students and scholars with respect to undertaking a specific test or program of study. By employing these quizzes, educators are able to accurately identify the knowledge level of their students, and subsequently make informed decisions regarding their suitability to proceed with certain assessments or educational pathways,” said Alesia Kunts, CEO of Qizify. "By identifying knowledge gaps and providing targeted quizzes to fill those gaps, we're enabling personalized learning that's both effective and efficient."
The assessment quiz feature is now available to all Qizify users. To learn more, visit the Qizify website.
About Qizify
Qizify Learning is a German-based online quiz platform that allows users to self-learn while creating, sharing, and solving quizzes on a wide variety of topics. 90 % of European students and scholars would like to see Qizify tool as a part of their university’s and school’s digital educational ecosystem. Qizify is a popular choice for both educators and individuals looking to improve their knowledge in a fun and engaging way.
By taking an assessment quiz, users can identify the depth of their knowledge, identify areas where they have knowledge gaps, and determine the next best quiz to take to fill those gaps. This personalized learning approach allows users to focus their efforts on improving their weakest areas, making their study time more efficient and effective.
Professors and educators can also use the assessment quiz feature to support their students. For example, a physics professor could have their students take an assessment quiz at the beginning of the semester to identify any areas where students may need additional support. The professor could then use this information to tailor their lessons and provide targeted assistance to students who require it.
"The utilization of assessment quizzes can provide a valuable means for educators to gauge the preparedness of their students and scholars with respect to undertaking a specific test or program of study. By employing these quizzes, educators are able to accurately identify the knowledge level of their students, and subsequently make informed decisions regarding their suitability to proceed with certain assessments or educational pathways,” said Alesia Kunts, CEO of Qizify. "By identifying knowledge gaps and providing targeted quizzes to fill those gaps, we're enabling personalized learning that's both effective and efficient."
The assessment quiz feature is now available to all Qizify users. To learn more, visit the Qizify website.
About Qizify
Qizify Learning is a German-based online quiz platform that allows users to self-learn while creating, sharing, and solving quizzes on a wide variety of topics. 90 % of European students and scholars would like to see Qizify tool as a part of their university’s and school’s digital educational ecosystem. Qizify is a popular choice for both educators and individuals looking to improve their knowledge in a fun and engaging way.
Contact
Qizify LearningContact
Alesia Kunts
+4915783914112
https://qizify.com/en/
Alesia Kunts
+4915783914112
https://qizify.com/en/
Categories